Meet the 2025 Women's Under-17 EURO final contenders: Netherlands vs Norway

Wednesday, May 14, 2025

The Netherlands face Norway in Tórshavn on Saturday for the first UEFA trophy ever to be lifted in the Faroe Islands.

The 2025 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final will be played between the Netherlands and Norway in Tórshavn.

We profile the two contenders for the first UEFA trophy ever to be lifted in the Faroe Islands. One of them will be the fifth different winners of the title after France, Germany, Poland and Spain.

WU17 EURO knockout bracket

Final: Saturday 17 May

Netherlands vs Norway (Tórshavn, 19:00 CET/18:00 local)

Semi-finals: Wednesday 14 May

Netherlands 1-1 France (Netherlands win 4-3 on pens, Klaksvík)
Italy 1-3 Norway (Tórshavn)

Netherlands

Round 1: Group A3 third place (played in England)
L2-3 vs Czechia, W7-0 vs Faroe Islands, D2-2 vs England
Round 2: Group A5 winners (played in Finland)
W4-0 vs Finland, W4-1 vs England, W5-3 vs Sweden
Group stage: Group A winners
W4-1 vs Austria (Klaksvík), W2-0 vs Norway (Tórshavn), W9-0 vs Faroe Islands (Tórshavn)
Semi-final: D1-1, W4-3pens vs France (Klaksvík)
Finals top scorer: Ranneke Derks 3
Top scorer including qualifying: Otylia El Belati 7
Previous best: Runners-up (2018/19)
Final record: W0 L1

Previous finals
2018/19: D1-1, L2-3pens vs Germany (Sarajevo)

  • Netherlands coach Sherida van Brugge took the U19 side to their EURO final last year in Lithuania (also beating France in the semis, but then losing to Spain in extra time).

Semi-final highlights: Netherlands 1-1 France (4-3 pens)

Norway

Round 1: Group A7 winners (played in Norway)
W7-0 vs Belarus, W3-0 vs Greece, W4-0 vs Finland
Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Norway)
W4-0 vs Serbia, W2-1 vs Greece, W1-0 vs Portugal
Group stage: Group A runners-up
W10-0 vs Faroe Islands (Tórshavn), L0-2 vs Netherlands (Tórshavn), D0-0 vs Austria (Klaksvík)
Semi-finals: W3-1 vs Italy (Tórshavn)
Finals top scorer: Marie Preus 4
Top scorer including qualifying: ﻿Marie Preus 8
Previous best: Semi-finals (2008/09*, 2015/16*, 2016/17)
*Fourth place
Final record: First final

Previous semi-finals
2016/17: D1-1 (L2-3 pens) vs Germany
2015/16: L0-4 vs Spain
2008/09: L0-2 vs Spain

  • Norway are in their first WU17 EURO final having finally won a last-four game at the fourth attempt. They have won two senior UEFA Women's EUROs (as well as the FIFA Women's World Cup and Olympics) but at youth level they have reached five WU18/WU19 EURO finals and lost them all (in 2001, 2003, 2008, 20118 and 2022).
Semi-final highlights: Italy 1-3 Norway

How the groups finished

Group stage highlights: Netherlands 2-0 Norway

2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup becomes an annual 24-team event in 2025, and UEFA has five places in this year's edition in Morocco from 17 October to 8 November.

Netherlands and Norway will be joined by beaten semi-finalists France and Italy, plus Spain, who defeated Austria in a play-off between the two teams that finished third in their groups that took place on Wednesday in Tórshavn.

