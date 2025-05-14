Meet the 2025 Women's Under-17 EURO final contenders: Netherlands vs Norway

The 2025 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final will be played between the Netherlands and Norway in Tórshavn.

We profile the two contenders for the first UEFA trophy ever to be lifted in the Faroe Islands. One of them will be the fifth different winners of the title after France, Germany, Poland and Spain.

WU17 EURO knockout bracket Final: Saturday 17 May Netherlands vs Norway (Tórshavn, 19:00 CET/18:00 local) Semi-finals: Wednesday 14 May Netherlands 1-1 France (Netherlands win 4-3 on pens, Klaksvík)

Italy 1-3 Norway (Tórshavn)

Round 1: Group A3 third place (played in England)

L2-3 vs Czechia, W7-0 vs Faroe Islands, D2-2 vs England

Round 2: Group A5 winners (played in Finland)

W4-0 vs Finland, W4-1 vs England, W5-3 vs Sweden

Group stage: Group A winners

W4-1 vs Austria (Klaksvík), W2-0 vs Norway (Tórshavn), W9-0 vs Faroe Islands (Tórshavn)

Semi-final: D1-1, W4-3pens vs France (Klaksvík)

Finals top scorer: Ranneke Derks 3

Top scorer including qualifying: Otylia El Belati 7

Previous best: Runners-up (2018/19)

Final record: W0 L1

Previous finals

2018/19: D1-1, L2-3pens vs Germany (Sarajevo)

Netherlands coach Sherida van Brugge took the U19 side to their EURO final last year in Lithuania (also beating France in the semis, but then losing to Spain in extra time).

Semi-final highlights: Netherlands 1-1 France (4-3 pens)

Round 1: Group A7 winners (played in Norway)

W7-0 vs Belarus, W3-0 vs Greece, W4-0 vs Finland

Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Norway)

W4-0 vs Serbia, W2-1 vs Greece, W1-0 vs Portugal

Group stage: Group A runners-up

W10-0 vs Faroe Islands (Tórshavn), L0-2 vs Netherlands (Tórshavn), D0-0 vs Austria (Klaksvík)

Semi-finals: W3-1 vs Italy (Tórshavn)

Finals top scorer: Marie Preus 4

Top scorer including qualifying: ﻿Marie Preus 8

Previous best: Semi-finals (2008/09*, 2015/16*, 2016/17)

*Fourth place

Final record: First final

Previous semi-finals

2016/17: D1-1 (L2-3 pens) vs Germany

2015/16: L0-4 vs Spain

2008/09: L0-2 vs Spain

Norway are in their first WU17 EURO final having finally won a last-four game at the fourth attempt. They have won two senior UEFA Women's EUROs (as well as the FIFA Women's World Cup and Olympics) but at youth level they have reached five WU18/WU19 EURO finals and lost them all (in 2001, 2003, 2008, 20118 and 2022).

Semi-final highlights: Italy 1-3 Norway

How the groups finished

Group stage highlights: Netherlands 2-0 Norway