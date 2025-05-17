UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Netherlands forward Ranneke Derks named 2025 Women's U17 EURO Player of the Tournament

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Ranneke Derks of the Netherlands has been named Player of the Tournament for the 2025 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship.

The Netherlands' Ranneke Derks celebrating in the Faroe Islands
The Netherlands' Ranneke Derks celebrating in the Faroe Islands UEFA via Getty Images

Ranneke Derks has been named Player of the Tournament for her performances in helping the Netherlands lift the trophy for the first time.

The PSV Eindhoven forward scored four goals in the finals and was a constant menace in attack for the Netherlands. She scored the first goal of the final tournament, the first of two against Austria in a 4-1 win, and then claimed her team's second in the 2-0 defeat of Norway that took the Netherlands through to the semis with a game to spare.

In the final, Derks did it again as she put the Netherlands two up against Norway. That proved decisive in a 2-1 victory which earned the Dutch their maiden title.

Derks on 'amazing' title win

Derks said: "For me as a little girl, it was a dream for me and now it's come true. I'm very happy to be Player of the Tournament at the U17 EURO. It's a dream for me that's come true!

"It's amazing to win the EURO with the U17s. It was a great team performance from us and I'm very happy to be Player of the Tournament."

