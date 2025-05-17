Netherlands's Ranneke Derks named 2025 Women's U17 EURO Player of the Tournament

Ranneke Derks has been named Player of the Tournament for her performances in helping the Netherlands lift the trophy for the first time.

The PSV Eindhoven forward scored four goals in the finals and was a constant menace in attack for the Netherlands. She scored the first goal of the final tournament, the first of two against Austria in a 4-1 win, then claimed the second in the 2-0 defeat of Norway that took the Netherlands through to the semis with a game to spare.

In the final Derks did it again, again putting the Netherlands two up against Norway. It proved decisive in a 2-1 victory that gave the Dutch their maiden title.

Derks said: "For me as a little girl, it was a dream for me and now it’s come true. I’m very happy to be Player of the Tournament at the U17 EURO. It’s a dream for me that’s come true!

"It’s amazing to win the EURO with the U17s. It was a great team performance from us and I’m very happy to be Player of the Tournament.”