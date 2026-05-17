Women's Under-17 EURO final tournament: All the results

Germany have ended the 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship as victors after defeating France 1-0 in Belfast.

The record eight-time winners added another title to their role of honours thanks to Marie Kleemann's first-half goal. Both teams had earned their showpiece spots in Northern Ireland by edging penalty shoot-outs in the last four, Germany downing Spain and France getting the better of Norway.

Before that, Germany returned for the first time in three editions by beating Norway on the opening day in Group A, before beating England to secure top spot in the section. They then rounded off their group duties with a loss to hosts Northern Ireland. Norway finished runners-up behind Germany, while England grabbed the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off slot.

In Group B, France came out on top with a perfect record, defeating Poland, Spain and Finland. Spain took second place and Poland secured the U-17 Women's World Cup play-off berth – and then saw off England to book their ticket to the tournament in Morocco from 17 October to 7 November, where they will be joined by the four semi-finalists.

Download the match schedule

﻿Knockout phase results

Final

Sunday 17 May

Germany 1-0 France

Semi-finals

Thursday 14 May

France 1-1 Norway (France win 3-1 on pens) (Belfast)

Germany 0-0 Spain (Germany win 4-3 on pens) (Belfast)

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off

Thursday 14 May

England 0-2 Poland (Larne)

Group stage results

Sunday 10 May

Group A

England 1-1 Norway (Coleraine) ﻿

Germany 0-1 Northern Ireland (Larne)

Monday 11 May

Group B

Finland 1-4 France (Coleraine)

Poland 1-4 Spain (Larne)

Women's Under-17 EURO highlights: Poland 1-4 Spain

Thursday 7 May

Group A

Germany 1-0 England (Larne)

Northern Ireland 0-3 Norway (Coleraine)

Friday 8 May

Group B

France 1-0 Spain (Coleraine) ﻿

Finland 0-1 Poland (Larne)

Women's Under-17 EURO highlights: Germany 1-0 England

Monday 4 May

Group A

Northern Ireland 0-2 England (Larne)

Norway 1-3 Germany (Coleraine) ﻿

Tuesday 5 May

Group B

France 5-0 Poland (Coleraine)

Spain 4-0 Finland (Larne)