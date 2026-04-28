Women's Under-17 EURO final tournament starts Monday: Fixtures
Tuesday, April 28, 2026
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The finals in Northern Ireland run from 4 to 17 May.
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The 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship runs from 4 to 17 May in Northern Ireland, staging these finals for the first time.
On the opening day the hosts make their WU17 EURO finals debut against England in Larne, before Norway and Germany also face off in Group A in Coleraine. The following day Group B begins with France taking on Poland in Coleraine then Spain playing Finland in Larne. Group A continues on 7 and 10 May, with Group B games on 8 and 11 May.
The top two teams in each group progress to the semi-finals in Belfast on 14 May, with the decider, also staged at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, three days later. The four semi-finalists will qualify for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco along with the winners of a play-off between the two third-place group finishers on 14 May in Larne.
2026 WU17 EURO groups
Group A: Northern Ireland (hosts), Germany, Norway, England
Group B: France, Finland, Spain, Poland
Venues
Belfast: National Football Stadium at Windsor Park (2 x semi-finals, final)
Coleraine: The Showgrounds (6 x group games)
Larne: Inver Park (6 x group games, World Cup play-off)
All times CET, local time is one hour behind
Group stage fixtures
Matchday 1
Monday 4 May
Group A
Northern Ireland vs England (Larne, 16:00)
Norway vs Germany (Coleraine, 19:00)
Tuesday 5 May
Group B
France vs Poland (Coleraine, 16:00)
Spain vs Finland (Larne, 19:00)
Matchday 2
Thursday 7 May
Group A
Germany vs England (Larne, 16:00)
Northern Ireland vs Norway (Coleraine, 19:00)
Friday 8 May
Group B
France vs Spain (Coleraine, 16:00)
Finland vs Poland (Larne, 19:00)
Matchday 3
Sunday 10 May
Group A
England vs Norway (Coleraine, 16:00)
Germany vs Northern Ireland (Larne, 16:00)
Monday 11 May
Group B
Finland vs France (Coleraine, 16:00)
Poland vs Spain (Larne, 16:00)
Knockout phase schedule
Semi-finals
Thursday 14 May
SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (Belfast)
SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (Belfast)
Games kick-off at 15:00 and 19:00, order of matches to be confirmed upon completion of group stage.
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off
Thursday 14 May
Third place Group A vs Third place Group B (17:00, Larne)
Final
Sunday 17 May
Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:00, Belfast)
Is there extra time in the WU17 EURO knockout phase?
As per the regulations, if there is no winner at the end of normal time in a semi-final, the final or the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off match, the winners are determined by a penalty shoot-out with no extra time.