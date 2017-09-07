WU19 EURO qualifying: road to Switzerland

The last of UEFA's annual national-team tournaments to finish in 2016/17 will become the first to start in 2017/18 when the Women's U19 EURO qualifying round begins on Friday just 19 days after Spain lifted the trophy in Belfast.

How the competition works

Of the record entry of 49, all teams are involved in the qualifying round except hosts Switzerland, who have a bye to the finals in July.

The 48 teams are split into 12 groups, all played as one-venue mini-tournaments to be completed by 31 October (with Spain starting their campaign in that last section in Albania).

Kosovo make their competition debut on Tuesday when they face the record six-time champions, Group 1 hosts Germany.

The top two in each qualifying round group plus the four third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their section progress to the elite round, drawn in November and played in April or June.

The elite round will consist of seven four-team groups; the section winners join Switzerland in the finals.

The groups: fixtures



See how Spain won the 2017 final

Group 1 (12–18 September): Germany*, Iceland, Montenegro, Kosovo

Group 2 (18–24 October): England, Slovenia, Wales, Kazakhstan*

Group 3 (8–14 September): Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Lithuania*

Group 4 (25–31 October): Spain (holders), Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Albania*

Group 5 (16–22 October): Norway, Portugal*, Northern Ireland, Cyprus

Group 6 (18–24 October): Netherlands*, Republic of Ireland, Estonia, Latvia

Group 7 (16–22 October): France, Italy, Moldova*, Faroe Islands

Group 8 (17–23 October): Belgium, Austria*, Croatia, FYR Macedonia

Group 9 (18–24 October): Sweden, Czech Republic, Belarus, Bulgaria*

Group 10 (18–24 October): Scotland, Turkey, Hungary*, Armenia

Group 11 (12–18 September): Finland*, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel

Group 12 (12–18 September): Russia, Poland, Greece, Georgia*

*Hosts

The dates



Elite round draw (Nyon): 24 November

Elite round: 2–10 April & 4–12 June

Finals draw (Switzerland): tbc June

Final tournament (Switzerland): 18–30 July