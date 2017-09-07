Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

WU19 EURO qualifying: road to Switzerland

Thursday 7 September 2017

The 2017/18 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship qualifying round runs from 8 September to 31 October; there are 48 hopefuls vying for seven places alongside hosts Switzerland.

Noelia Ramos is among 11 Spain players that won last season still eligble to play at this level
The last of UEFA's annual national-team tournaments to finish in 2016/17 will become the first to start in 2017/18 when the Women's U19 EURO qualifying round begins on Friday just 19 days after Spain lifted the trophy in Belfast.

How the competition works

  • Of the record entry of 49, all teams are involved in the qualifying round except hosts Switzerland, who have a bye to the finals in July.
  • The 48 teams are split into 12 groups, all played as one-venue mini-tournaments to be completed by 31 October (with Spain starting their campaign in that last section in Albania).
  • Kosovo make their competition debut on Tuesday when they face the record six-time champions, Group 1 hosts Germany.
  • The top two in each qualifying round group plus the four third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their section progress to the elite round, drawn in November and played in April or June.
  • The elite round will consist of seven four-team groups; the section winners join Switzerland in the finals.

The groups: fixtures

See how Spain won the 2017 final
Group 1 (12–18 September): Germany*, Iceland, Montenegro, Kosovo

Group 2 (18–24 October): England, Slovenia, Wales, Kazakhstan*

Group 3 (8–14 September): Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Lithuania*

Group 4 (25–31 October): Spain (holders), Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Albania*

Group 5 (16–22 October): Norway, Portugal*, Northern Ireland, Cyprus

Group 6 (18–24 October): Netherlands*, Republic of Ireland, Estonia, Latvia

Group 7 (16–22 October): France, Italy, Moldova*, Faroe Islands

Group 8 (17–23 October): Belgium, Austria*, Croatia, FYR Macedonia

Group 9 (18–24 October): Sweden, Czech Republic, Belarus, Bulgaria*

Group 10 (18–24 October): Scotland, Turkey, Hungary*, Armenia

Group 11 (12–18 September): Finland*, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel

Group 12 (12–18 September): Russia, Poland, Greece, Georgia*

*Hosts

The dates

Elite round draw (Nyon): 24 November
Elite round: 210 April & 412 June
Finals draw (Switzerland): tbc June
Final tournament (Switzerland): 1830 July

  • Switzerland will become the first nation to stage the eight-team final tournament more than once – it was the venue for Germany's 2006 triumph.
