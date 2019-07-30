Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

2019 Women's U19 EURO team of the tournament

Tuesday 30 July 2019

Champions France and runners-up Germany dominate the team of the tournament with four players each.

Melvine Malard was the top scorer - and is in the team of the tournament
Melvine Malard was the top scorer - and is in the team of the tournament ©Sportsfile

Goalkeeper

Justine Lerond (France & Metz)

Defenders

Laura Donhauser (Germany & Bayern München)
Sophia Kleinherne (Germany & FFC Frankfurt)
Laia Aleixandri (Spain & Atlético Madrid)
Maëlle Lakrar (France & Montpellier)

Midfielders

Romée Leuchter (Netherlands & PSV Eindhoven)
Rosa Márquez (Spain & Real Betis)
Marie Müller (Germany & Freiburg)
Sandy Baltimore (France & Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards

Nicole Anyomi (Germany & Essen)
Melvine Malard (France & Lyon)

Substitutes

Cata Coll (Spain & Barcelona)
Lisa Ebert (Germany & FFC Frankfurt)
Julie Dufour (France & LOSC Lille)
Anna Torrodà (Spain & Espanyol)
Leonie Köster (Germany & Bayern München)
Olaug Tvedten (Norway & Avaldsnes)
Paulina Krumbiegel (Germany & Hoffenheim)
Eva Navarro (Spain & Levante)
Jessica Naz (England & Tottenham Hotspur)

  • Ebert, Torrodà and Krumbiegel all made the team of the tournament last year.
  • Aleixandri made the 2016 and 2017 Women's U17 teams of the tournament (full squads with no specific first XI).
  • Lerond, Lakrar and Tvedten were also in the 2017 Women's U17 selection.
  • Navarro featured in the 2018 Women's U17 team of the tournament.
© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 30 July 2019

Related Items

France win 2019 #WU19EURO: at a glance
28/07/2019

LiveFrance win 2019 #WU19EURO: at a glance

France won their fifth title in their record tenth final, beating Germany 2-1 to lift the trophy in Scotland.
#WU19EURO: all the results and highlights
28/07/2019

Live#WU19EURO: all the results and highlights

France beat Germany 2-1 in Paisley to win the trophy: see all the results from Scotland.
France win 2019 #WU19EURO: at a glance
28/07/2019

LiveFrance win 2019 #WU19EURO: at a glance

France won their fifth title in their record tenth final, beating Germany 2-1 to lift the trophy in Scotland.
Top