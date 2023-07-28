2023 Women's Under-19 EURO final preview: Spain vs Germany

Group A runners-up Germany meet Group B runners-up Spain to decide the 2023 Women's U19 EURO champions at 17:30 CET on Sunday 30 July at Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven.

Where to watch the final

In a repeat of the finals in 2000, 2004 and 2018, Germany are looking to capture their seventh trophy, while Spain will be determined to retain the title and add a fifth to their tally.

What happened in the semi-finals?

What's the story?

Germany coach Kathrin Peter was "incredibly proud" of her team as they "went out into the second half with so much courage" and completed a sensational extra-time comeback against France to reach the final.

Following the other semi-final, Txell Font stated: "It's what I'm here for!" The Spain goalkeeper's penalty-saving heroics ensured Spain survived a late scare against the Netherlands to secure their passage to Den Dreef Stadium.

Highlights: France 2-3 Germany

The sides have previously met in three finals. A 4-2 victory in France sealed Germany's first ever title in 2000, before Spain claimed the next two. In 2004, a Germany team which featured Anna Mittag and Annike Krahn saw off Verónica Boquete's Spain 2-1 in Finland, and then twelve years later, the battle was won again by Spain, 1-0 in Switzerland.

Statistically, Germany boast a marginally better final record, having triumphed six times from ten appearances, whereas Spain's four titles have come from nine times of trying.

Highlights: Netherlands 0-1 Spain

Remarkably, Spain have reached every women's youth final possible since the post-COVID resumption. In fact, ten of their current U19 squad were present last year, when they were pipped on penalties by Germany in the 2022 U17 Women's EURO decider.

In that match, Mara Alber struck the last-gasp equaliser to force the match to a shoot-out, with Jella Veit, Alara Sehitler and Laura Gloning – all Germany starters in this tournament – converting from the spot for a Germany victory in Bosnia and Herzogovina.

Looking ahead to Sunday's showdown, holders Spain, who have won each of their last three finals (2017, 2018 and 2022), will be determined to keep a hold of the trophy. However, can Germany harness their new-found momentum to take them the whole way?

2022 Women's Under-17 EURO final highlights: Germany 2-2 Spain (3-2 pens)

Route to the final

Spain: W3-0 vs Iceland, L2-0 vs France, W7-0 vs Czechia, W1-0 vs Netherlands

Germany: W6-0 vs Austria, W2-0 vs Belgium, L1-3 vs Netherlands, W3-2aet vs France

What happened in the group stage?