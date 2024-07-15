Women's Under-19 EURO fixtures and results: Draws in Group B after England and France win openers

The 2024 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship is under way with two draws in Group B after England and France won their Group A openers.

Group B began on Monday with holders Spain drawing 0-0 against the Republic of Ireland in Marijampolé despite leading the shot count 29-0. Meanwhile, it ended 1-1 in Jonava. Melina Krüger charged down a clearance and dribbled in to give Germany a 75th-minute lead, but Netherlands substitute Hanna Huizenga equalised as the game entered added time.

In Group A on Sunday, Lithuania made their WU19 EURO finals debut and were given a tough game by one of the pre-tournament favourites as England won 10-0 in Kaunas. Poppy Pritchard and Michelle Agyemang both got England hat-tricks in a WU19 EURO final tournament record victory.

In the same group, Nina Matejić's penalty gave Serbia, in their first finals since 2012, the lead against France just past the half-hour and they came close to another on several occasions in Jonava. However, Camille Robillard levelled midway through the second half with a looping shot and Fanny Rossi made it 2-1 to France with seven minutes left after her initial free-kick was blocked, an added-time Wassa Sangaré goal completing the scoring.

Highlights: France 3-1 Serbia

Group A continues on Wednesday and Group B on Thursday before concluding at the weekend with the top two teams in each section going through. The semi-finals are on 24 July in Marijampolé and Kaunas, the venue for the decider three days later.

Where to watch: TV/streams

Group stage

Sunday 14 July: Group A

France 3-1 Serbia (Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Lithuania 0-10 England (Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

Highlights: Lithuania 0-10 England

Monday 15 July: Group B

Spain 0-0 Republic of Ireland (Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé)

Netherlands 1-1 Germany (Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Wednesday 17 July: Group A

Serbia vs England (13:00, Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé)

Lithuania vs France (17:00, Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)



Thursday 18 July: Group B

Republic of Ireland vs Germany (13:00, Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Netherlands vs Spain (17:00, Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé﻿)

2023 semi-final highlights: Netherlands 0-1 Spain

Saturday 20 July: Group A

Serbia vs Lithuania (17:00, Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

England vs France (17:00, Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Sunday 21 July: Group B

Republic of Ireland vs Netherlands (13:00, Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé﻿)

Germany vs Spain (13:00, Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

2023 final highlights: Spain 0-0 Germany (aet, 3-2 pens)

Semi-finals (Wednesday 24 July)

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

Matches will be at Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé at 13:00 and Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas at 17:00. The allocation of matches to stadiums will be confirmed after completion of the group stage.

Final (Saturday 27 July)

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (17:00, Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

All times CET, local time is one hour ahead