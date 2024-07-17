Women's Under-19 EURO fixtures and results: France through, England deny Serbia

France are the first team into the 2024 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship semi-finals as they ended hosts Lithuania's hopes while in the other Group A game on Wednesday, England denied Serbia with a 90th-minute penalty.

Having lost Sunday's opener 3-1 to France despite Nina Matejić giving them the lead from the spot, Serbia were hoping for better against an England side who had gained a finals-record 10-0 victory against hosts Lithuania with hat-tricks by Poppy Pritchard and Michelle Agyemang. A superb piece of skill and finish by Matejić in the 68th minute gave Serbia the lead in Marijampolé but substitute Mia Enderby equalised from the spot following a handball just before the end.

That meant France would book early progress if they could beat Lithuania in Kaunas and Camille Robillard's first-half hat-trick (taking her to a finals-leading four goals) set them up for a 6-0 victory that leaves the hosts unable to go through. On Saturday, Serbia must beat Lithuania and hope England lose to France for any chance of pipping the Lionesses to second place on goal difference.

Group B began on Monday with holders Spain drawing 0-0 against the Republic of Ireland in Marijampolé despite leading the shot count 29-0. Meanwhile, it ended 1-1 in Jonava. Melina Krüger charged down a clearance and dribbled in to give Germany a 75th-minute lead, but Netherlands substitute Hanna Huizenga equalised as the game entered added time.

Highlights: France 3-1 Serbia

Group B resumes on Thursday and ends on Sunday. The semi-finals are on 24 July in Marijampolé and Kaunas, the venue for the decider three days later.

Where to watch: TV/streams

Group stage

Sunday 14 July: Group A

France 3-1 Serbia (Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Lithuania 0-10 England (Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

Highlights: Lithuania 0-10 England

Monday 15 July: Group B

Spain 0-0 Republic of Ireland (Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé)

Netherlands 1-1 Germany (Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Highlights: Netherlands 1-1 Germany

Wednesday 17 July: Group A

Serbia 1-1 England (Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé)

Lithuania 0-6 France (Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

Thursday 18 July: Group B

Republic of Ireland vs Germany (13:00, Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Netherlands vs Spain (17:00, Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé﻿)

Saturday 20 July: Group A

Serbia vs Lithuania (17:00, Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

England vs France (17:00, Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Sunday 21 July: Group B

Republic of Ireland vs Netherlands (13:00, Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé﻿)

Germany vs Spain (13:00, Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

2023 final highlights: Spain 0-0 Germany (aet, 3-2 pens)

Semi-finals (Wednesday 24 July)

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

Matches will be at Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé at 13:00 and Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas at 17:00. The allocation of matches to stadiums will be confirmed after completion of the group stage.

Final (Saturday 27 July)

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (17:00, Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

All times CET, local time is one hour ahead