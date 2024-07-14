UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Women's Under-19 EURO schedule: All the fixtures and results

Sunday, July 14, 2024

The finals are under way with France beating Serbia 3-1 in Sunday's opener ahead of hosts Lithuania meeting England.

France came from behind to beat Serbia in Jonava
France came from behind to beat Serbia in Jonava UEFA via Sportsfile

The 2024 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship began on Sunday with France beating Serbia 3-1 in Jonava and hosts Lithuania vs England to come in Kaunas.

Nina Matejić's penalty gave Serbia the lead just past the half-hour and they came close to another on several occasions. But Camille Robillard levelled midway through the second half with a looping shot and Fanny Rossi made it 2-1 to France with seven minutes left after her initial free-kick was blocked, an added-time own goal completing the scoring.

Matches continue on Monday in Group B with holders Spain playing the Republic of Ireland in Marijampolé and the Netherlands facing France in Jonava. The group stage runs until next Sunday with the top two teams in each section going through.

The semi-finals are on 24 July in Marijampolé and Kaunas, the venue for the decider three days later.

Finals groups

Group A: Lithuania (hosts), Serbia, France, England

Group B: Netherlands, Republic of Ireland, Spain (holders), Germany

Group stage

Matchday 1

Sunday 14 July: Group A
France 3-1 Serbia (Jonava Stadium, Jonava)
Lithuania vs England (16:00, Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

Monday 15 July: Group B
Spain vs Republic of Ireland (13:00, Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé)
Netherlands vs Germany (17:00, Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Matchday 2

Wednesday 17 July: Group A
Serbia vs England (13:00, Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé)
Lithuania vs France (17:00, Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

Thursday 18 July: Group B
Republic of Ireland vs Germany (13:00, Jonava Stadium, Jonava)
Netherlands vs Spain (17:00, Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé﻿)

Matchday 3

Saturday 20 July: Group A
Serbia vs Lithuania (17:00, Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)
England vs France (17:00, Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Sunday 21 July: Group B
Republic of Ireland vs Netherlands (13:00, Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé﻿)
Germany vs Spain (13:00, Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Semi-finals (Wednesday 24 July)

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B
SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

Matches will be at Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé at 13:00 and Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas at 17:00. The allocation of matches to stadiums will be confirmed after completion of the group stage.

Final (Saturday 27 July)

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (17:00, Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

All times CET, local time is one hour ahead

