2019 Women's U19 EURO team of the tournament
Tuesday 30 July 2019
Champions France and runners-up Germany dominate the team of the tournament with four players each.
- Team selected by the UEFA technical observers: Jarmo Matikainen (Finland/Estonia), Anna Signeul (Sweden/Finland), Béatrice von Siebenthal (Switzerland)
- France win title in Scotland: at a glance
Goalkeeper
Justine Lerond (France & Metz)
Defenders
Laura Donhauser (Germany & Bayern München)
Sophia Kleinherne (Germany & FFC Frankfurt)
Laia Aleixandri (Spain & Atlético Madrid)
Maëlle Lakrar (France & Montpellier)
Midfielders
Romée Leuchter (Netherlands & PSV Eindhoven)
Rosa Márquez (Spain & Real Betis)
Marie Müller (Germany & Freiburg)
Sandy Baltimore (France & Paris Saint-Germain)
Forwards
Nicole Anyomi (Germany & Essen)
Melvine Malard (France & Lyon)
Substitutes
Cata Coll (Spain & Barcelona)
Lisa Ebert (Germany & FFC Frankfurt)
Julie Dufour (France & LOSC Lille)
Anna Torrodà (Spain & Espanyol)
Leonie Köster (Germany & Bayern München)
Olaug Tvedten (Norway & Avaldsnes)
Paulina Krumbiegel (Germany & Hoffenheim)
Eva Navarro (Spain & Levante)
Jessica Naz (England & Tottenham Hotspur)
- Ebert, Torrodà and Krumbiegel all made the team of the tournament last year.
- Aleixandri made the 2016 and 2017 Women's U17 teams of the tournament (full squads with no specific first XI).
- Lerond, Lakrar and Tvedten were also in the 2017 Women's U17 selection.
- Navarro featured in the 2018 Women's U17 team of the tournament.