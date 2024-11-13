UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2025 UEFA Women's Nations League league stage fixtures

Wednesday, November 13, 2024

See all the fixtures in every group, with the league stage beginning on Friday 21 February.

The Netherlands face Germany on the opening night in a replay of last February's third-place match
The Netherlands face Germany on the opening night in a replay of last February's third-place match DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The league stage of the second edition of the UEFA Women's Nations League begins on Friday 21 February. Find out all the fixtures as the teams in League A compete for finals spots, with promotion and relegation also at stake throughout the leagues.

The group standings likewise determine the teams contesting promotion and relegation matches to establish their starting league position in the Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, running through 2026.

League A groups

Group A1: Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Scotland

Group A2: France, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland

Group A3: Spain (holders), England, Belgium, Portugal

Group A4: Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Wales

League B groups

Group B1: Poland, Northern Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania

Group B2: Republic of Ireland, Türkiye, Slovenia, Greece

Group B3: Finland, Serbia, Hungary, Belarus

Group B4: Czechia, Ukraine, Croatia, Albania

League C groups

Group C1: Slovakia, Faroe Islands, Moldova, Gibraltar

Group C2: Malta, Georgia, Cyprus, Andorra

Group C3: Luxembourg, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein

Group C4: Azerbaijan, Montenegro, Lithuania

Group C5: Israel, Bulgaria, Estonia

Group C6: Kosovo, Latvia, North Macedonia

League stage fixtures

Kick-off times TBC

Matchday 1

Friday 21 February 2025

Group A1 
Austria vs Scotland
Netherlands vs Germany

Group A2
France vs Norway
Switzerland vs Iceland

Group A3
Portugal vs England
Spain vs Belgium

Group A4 
Denmark vs Sweden
Italy vs Wales

Group B1
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania
Poland vs Northern Ireland

Group B2 
Greece vs Slovenia
Republic of Ireland vs Türkiye

Group B3
Belarus vs Hungary
Serbia vs Finland

Group B4 
Albania vs Ukraine
Croatia vs Czechia

Group C1 
Moldova vs Gibraltar
Slovakia vs Faroe Islands

Group C2 
Cyprus vs Malta
Georgia vs Andorra

Group C3 
Armenia vs Liechtenstein
Luxembourg vs Kazakhstan

Group C4 
Azerbaijan vs Montenegro

Group C5 
Bulgaria vs Israel

Group C6
North Macedonia vs Kosovo

2023/24 Nations League third-place match highlights: Netherlands 0-2 Germany

Matchday 2

Tuesday 25 February 2025

Group A1 
Germany vs Austria
Scotland vs Netherlands

Group A2
France vs Iceland
Norway vs Switzerland

Group A4
Italy vs Denmark
Wales vs Sweden

Group B1 
Northern Ireland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Romania vs Poland

Group B2 
Slovenia vs Republic of Ireland
Türkiye vs Greece

Group B3 
Hungary vs Finland
Serbia vs Belarus

Group B4 
Czechia vs Albania
Ukraine vs Croatia

Group C1 
Gibraltar vs Faroe Islands
Slovakia vs Moldova

Group C2 
Cyprus vs Georgia
Malta vs Andorra

Group C3 
Armenia vs Kazakhstan
Luxembourg vs Liechtenstein

Group C4 
Montenegro vs Lithuania

Group C5 
Israel vs Estonia

Group C6
Kosovo vs Latvia

Wednesday 26 February

Group A3 
Belgium vs Portugal
England vs Spain

2023/24 final highlights: Spain 2-0 France

Matchday 3

Friday 4 April 2025

Group A1 
Netherlands vs Austria
Scotland vs Germany

Group A2 
Iceland vs Norway
Switzerland vs France

Group A3 
England vs Belgium
Portugal vs Spain

Group A4 
Sweden vs Italy
Wales vs Denmark

Group B1 
Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Romania vs Northern Ireland

Group B2 
Greece vs Republic of Ireland
Slovenia vs Türkiye

Group B3 
Finland vs Belarus
Hungary vs Serbia

Group B4 
Albania vs Croatia
Ukraine vs Czechia

Group C1 
Faroe Islands vs Moldova
Gibraltar vs Slovakia

Group C2 
Cyprus vs Andorra
Georgia vs Malta

Group C3 
Armenia vs Luxembourg
Liechtenstein vs Kazakhstan

Group C4 
Lithuania vs Azerbaijan

Group C5 
Estonia vs Bulgaria

Group C6
North Macedonia vs Latvia

2023/24 semi-final highlights: France 2-1 Germany

Matchday 4

Tuesday 8 April 2025

Group A1 
Austria vs Netherlands
Germany vs Scotland

Group A2
Iceland vs Switzerland
Norway vs France

Group A3
Belgium vs England
Spain vs Portugal

Group A4 
Denmark vs Italy
Sweden vs Wales

Group B1
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland
Northern Ireland vs Romania

Group B2 
Republic of Ireland vs Greece
Türkiye vs Slovenia

Group B3
Belarus vs Serbia
Finland vs Hungary

Group B4 
Croatia vs Albania
Czechia vs Ukraine

Group C1 
Faroe Islands vs Gibraltar
Moldova vs Slovakia

Group C2 
Andorra vs Cyprus
Malta vs Georgia

Group C3 
Kazakhstan vs Armenia
Liechtenstein vs Luxembourg

Group C4 
Montenegro vs Azerbaijan

Group C5 
Israel vs Bulgaria

Group C6
Kosovo vs North Macedonia

2023/24 semi-final highlights: Spain 3-0 Netherlands

Matchday 5

Friday 30 May 2025

Group A1 
Germany vs Netherlands
Scotland vs Austria

Group A2
France vs Switzerland
Norway vs Iceland

Group A3 
Belgium vs Spain
England vs Portugal

Group A4
Denmark vs Wales
Italy vs Sweden

Group B1 
Northern Ireland vs Poland
Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group B2 
Slovenia vs Greece
Türkiye vs Republic of Ireland

Group B3 
Belarus vs Finland
Serbia vs Hungary

Group B4 
Czechia vs Croatia
Ukraine vs Albania

Group C1 
Moldova vs Faroe Islands
Slovakia vs Gibraltar

Group C2 
Andorra vs Georgia
Malta vs Cyprus

Group C3 
Kazakhstan vs Liechtenstein
Luxembourg vs Armenia

Group C4 
Azerbaijan vs Lithuania

Group C5 
Estonia vs Israel

Group C6 
Latvia vs North Macedonia

Spain's route to 2023/24 finals

Matchday 6

Tuesday 3 June 2025

Group A1 
Austria vs Germany
Netherlands vs Scotland

Group A2 
Iceland vs France
Switzerland vs Norway

Group A3 
Portugal vs Belgium
Spain vs England

Group A4 
Sweden vs Denmark
Wales vs Italy

Group B1 
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland
Poland vs Romania

Group B2 
Greece vs Türkiye
Republic of Ireland vs Slovenia

Group B3 
Finland vs Serbia
Hungary vs Belarus

Group B4 
Albania vs Czechia
Croatia vs Ukraine

Group C1 
Faroe Islands vs Slovakia
Gibraltar vs Moldova

Group C2 
Andorra vs Malta
Georgia vs Cyprus

Group C3 
Kazakhstan vs Luxembourg
Liechtenstein vs Armenia

Group C4 
Lithuania vs Montenegro

Group C5 
Bulgaria vs Estonia

Group C6
Latvia vs Kosovo

Who plays in the UEFA Women's Nations League finals?

The four League A group winners qualify for the knockout finals.

How do the UEFA Women's Nations League finals work?

In a change from the first edition, all the ties will be played over two legs. As previously, there will be two semi-finals, a third-place play-off and a final. A draw will determine the ties and the home team in each of the first legs.

The final winners are declared the UEFA Nations League winners.

Who is promoted or relegated or goes into play-offs?

League A

The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The four third-placed teams play off over two legs against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winners of each tie will play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

League B﻿

The four group winners are promoted to League A.

The four second-placed teams play off over two legs against the third-placed teams in League A. The winners of each tie will play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The two best third-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The two lowest-ranked third-placed teams and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.

League C

The six group winners are promoted to League B.

The two best-ranked second-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best third-placed teams of League B. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The remaining teams stay in League C.

2025 UEFA Women's Nations League finals & play-offs

Finals 
Draw: 6 June 2025, Nyon (date TBC)
Semi-finals (two legs): Between 22 and 28 October 2025﻿
Final/third-place play-off (two legs): Between 26 November and 2 December 2025﻿

Promotion/relegation play-offs
Draw: 6 June 2025, Nyon (date TBC)﻿
Matches (two legs): Between 22 and 28 October 2025

