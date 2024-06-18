EURO on this day: 18 June

Italy 1-1 Sweden

(Cassano 37; Ibrahimović 85)

2004 group stage, Porto

Zlatan Ibrahimović's fine finish put Sweden in a strong position to qualify from Group C as they drew 1-1 with Italy to remain top above Denmark on goal difference.

Antonio Cassano opened the scoring in the first half of a game Italy largely dominated, but Sweden staged a late rally and substitute Mattias Jonson forced Gianluigi Buffon into a fine reaction save after being picked out by Henrik Larsson's penetrating diagonal pass.

The pressure paid off with five minutes left when Ibrahimović profited from a goalmouth scramble, acrobatically hooking over Christian Vieri on the line and into the top corner.

Italy 2-0 Republic of Ireland

(Cassano 35, Balotelli 90)

2012 group stage, Poznań

Antonio Cassano and Mario Balotelli scored to secure a victory for the Azzurri which, combined with Spain's win against Croatia, put them in the last eight.

Italy knew victory was a must before kick-off, but they also had to rely on events in Gdańsk. Cassano helped Cesare Prandelli's side towards their part of the bargain by heading in Andrea Pirlo's 35th-minute corner and substitute Mario Balotelli hooked in a late second to make certain of the three points and, ultimately, second place in the section.

Other EURO fixtures on 18 June

1972 final: West Germany 3-0 Soviet Union

1980 group stage: Spain 1-2 England

1980 group stage: Italy 0-0 Belgium

1988 group stage: England 1-3 USSR

1988 group stage: Republic of Ireland 0-1 Netherlands

1992 group stage: Netherlands 3-1 Germany

1992 group stage: Scotland 3-0 CIS

1996 group stage: Scotland 1-0 Switzerland

1996 group stage: Netherlands 1-4 England

1996 group stage: France 3-1 Bulgaria

1996 group stage: Romania 1-2 Spain

2000 group stage: Slovenia 1-2 Spain

2000 group stage: Norway 0-1 Yugoslavia

2004 group stage: Bulgaria 0-2 Denmark

2008 group stage: Greece 1-2 Spain

2008 group stage: Russia 2-0 Sweden

2012 group stage: Croatia 0-1 Spain

2016 group stage: Belgium 3-0 Republic of Ireland

2016 group stage: Iceland 1-1 Hungary

2016 group stage: Portugal 0-0 Austria

2020 group stage: Sweden 1-0 Slovakia

2020 group stage: Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic

2020 group stage: England 0-0 Scotland

