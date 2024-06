Every nation's youngest EURO appearance-maker and scorer

Poland's Kacper Kozłowski is the youngest player to appear at a EURO, taking to the pitch against Spain on 19 June 2021 aged 17 years 246 days.

Who are the youngest players to impress for all the EURO contenders?

Albania

Youngest player: Elseid Hysaj, 22 years 130 days (vs Switzerland, EURO 2016)

Youngest scorer: Armando Sadiku, 25 years 23 days (vs Romania, EURO 2016)

Austria

Youngest player: Sebastian Prödl, 20 years 353 days (vs Croatia, EURO 2008)

Youngest scorer:Christoph Baumgartner, 21 years 324 days (vs Ukraine, EURO 2020)

Belgium

Youngest player: Enzo Scifo, 18 years 115 days (vs Yugoslavia, EURO '84)

Youngest scorer: Emile Mpenza, 21 years 342 days (vs Sweden, EURO 2000)

Belgium's Enzo Scifo at EURO '84 Icon Sport via Getty Images

Croatia

Youngest player: Ivan Rakitić, 20 years 94 days (vs Germany, EURO 2008)

Youngest scorer: Luka Modrić, 22 years 273 dats (vs Austria, EURO 2008)

Czechia

Youngest player: Adam Hložek, 18 years 324 days (vs Scotland, EURO 2020)

Youngest scorer: Milan Baroš, 22 years 231 days (vs Latvia, EURO 2004)

Denmark

Youngest player: Michael Laudrup, 19 years 363 days (vs France, EURO '84)

Youngest scorer: Mikkel Damsgaard, 20 years 353 days (vs Russia, EURO 2020)

Denmark's Michael Laudrup at EURO '84 Icon Sport via Getty Images

England

Youngest player: Jude Bellingham, 17 years 349 days (vs Croatia, EURO 2020)

Youngest scorer: Wayne Rooney, 18 years 237 days (vs Switzerland, EURO 2004)

France

Youngest player: Kingsley Coman, 19 years 363 days (vs Romania, EURO 2016)

Youngest scorer: Bruno Bellone, 22 years 105 days (vs Spain, EURO '84)

France's Kingsley Coman against Romania at EURO 2016 Getty Images

Georgia

Youngest player: N/A

Youngest scorer: N/A

Germany

Youngest player: Lukas Podolski, 19 years 19 days (vs Czech Republic, EURO 2004)

Youngest scorer: Florian Wirtz, 21 years 42 days (vs Scotland, EURO 2024)

Hungary

Youngest player: Zoltán Varga, 19 years 171 days (vs Spain, EURO '64)

Youngest scorer: Ferenc Bene, 19 years 183 days (vs Spain, EURO '64)

Italy

Youngest player: Paolo Maldini, 19 years 350 days (vs West Germany, EURO '88)

Youngest scorer: Pietro Anastasi, 20 years 64 days (vs Yugoslavia, EURO '68)

Paolo Maldini (left) in action against West Germany at EURO '88 Bob Thomas Sports Photography vi

Netherlands

Youngest player: Jetro Willems, 18 years 71 days (vs Denmark, EURO 2012)

Youngest scorer: Patrick Kluivert, 19 years 353 days (vs England, EURO '96)

Poland

Youngest player: Kacper Kozłowski, 17 years 246 days (vs Spain, EURO 2020)

Youngest scorer: Arkadiusz Milik, 22 years 105 days (vs Northern Ireland, EURO 2016)

Portugal

Youngest player: Renato Sanches, 18 years 301 days (vs Iceland, EURO 2016)

Youngest scorer: Renato Sanches, 18 years 317 days (vs Poland, EURO 2016)

Romania

Youngest player: Gheorghe Hagi, 19 years 130 days (vs Spain, EURO '84)

Youngest scorer: Cristian Chivu, 19 years 238 days (vs England, EURO 2000)

Scotland

Youngest player: Nathan Patterson, 19 years 279 days (vs Croatia, EURO 2020)

Youngest scorer: Gary McAllister, 27 years 176 days (vs Commonwealth of Independent States, EURO '92)

Serbia

Youngest player: Dragan Stojković, 19 years 102 days (vs Belgium, EURO '84)

Youngest scorer: Dragan Stojković, 19 years 108 days (vs France, EURO '84)

Slovakia

Youngest player: Tomáš Suslov, 19 years 7 days (vs Poland, EURO 2020)

Youngest scorer: Ondrej Duda, 21 years 189 days (vs Wales, EURO 2016)

Ondrej Duda after scoring against Wales at EURO 2016 Getty Images

Slovenia

Youngest player: Milenko Ačimovič, 23 years 119 days (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000)

Youngest scorer: Miran Pavlin, 28 years 249 days (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000)

Spain

Youngest player: Pedri, 18 years 201 days (vs Sweden, EURO 2020)

Youngest scorer: Cesc Fàbregas, 21 years 37 days (vs Russia, EURO 2008)

Switzerland

Youngest player: Johan Vonlanthen, 18 years 137 days (vs England, EURO 2004)

Youngest scorer: Johan Vonlanthen, 18 years 141 days (vs France, EURO 2004)

Johan Vonlanthen after scoring against France at EURO 2004 AFP via Getty Images

Türkiye

Youngest player: Emre Mor, 18 years 324 days (vs Croatia, EURO 2016)

Youngest scorer: Ozan Tufan, 21 years 90 days (vs Czech Republic, EURO 2016)

Ukraine

Youngest player: Illia Zabarnyi, 18 years 285 days (vs Netherlands, EURO 2020)

Youngest scorer: Artem Dovbyk, 24 years 8 days (vs Sweden, EURO 2020)

Ukraine's Illia Zabarnyi (No13) in action against the Netherlands at EURO 2020 Getty Images

