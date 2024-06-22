Türkiye 0-3 Portugal: Seleção sweep into last 16

Portugal are through to the UEFA EURO 2024 knockout stages with a game to spare after a dominant 3-0 triumph against Türkiye in Dortmund wrapped up top spot in Group F.

Key moments 21' Bernardo Silva fires in opening goal

28' Samet Akaydin puts through own net﻿

30' Diogo Costa blocks Kerem Aktürkoğlu effort

56' Bruno Fernandes turns in Ronaldo cross

Match in brief: Portugal prove too good

Bernardo Silva celebrates his opener Getty Images

Portugal did it the hard way against Czechia on Matchday 1, but here they quickly took a firm grip on proceedings. With Vitinha pulling the strings, they set about dictating the tempo and on 21 minutes they were ahead when Nuno Mendes' deflected cut-back was coolly dispatched by Bernardo Silva.

One soon became two, in the most unfortunate manner from a Türkiye point of view. João Palhinha's attempted through ball sounded few alarm bells but, with goalkeeper Altay Bayındır advancing unsighted, Samet Akaydin's back pass activated the warning klaxon – too late, despite a desperate scramble.

Altay Bayındır, one of four Türkiye changes from the Georgia win, was picking the ball out of his net again 11 minutes into the second half as Cristiano Ronaldo sprung the offside trap and unselfishly squared for Bruno Fernandes. The Crescent-Stars battled on, but the game was up.

Türkiye follow up their first opening-day win at a EURO with a defeat that equals their heaviest in the competition. A point on Wednesday against Czechia and they will nonetheless advance to the knockout stages alongside Portugal, whose win preserves their 100% record at getting out of groups.

Türkiye 0-3 Portugal: As it happened

Vivo Player of the Match: Bernardo Silva (Portugal)

Player of the Match: Bernardo Silva

He scored the crucial first goal, never gave the ball away and was a big influence in how Portugal controlled the game. He kept working in both attacking and defensive roles right until the end.

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Aydin Güvenir, Türkiye reporter

It started well, but in the end everything that could have gone wrong did go wrong for Türkiye. Portugal's opening goal cast the die, and with each passing minute it became increasingly difficult. Without Arda Güler and Mert Müldür, scorers against Georgia, Türkiye continued their tradition of not scoring against Portugal at the EURO. All is certainly not lost, though, with Czechia still to come.

Carlos Machado, Portugal reporter

Portugal left it late against Czechia, but this time they were far more clinical and the contest was all but done by half-time. Bernardo Silva led the way and when Bruno Fernandes scored the third, it was pretty much game over. It was a more mature Portugal performance, recognising how to capitalise on Türkiye's errors. Top spot in Group F is theirs with one game to spare, but there's more to come.

Samet Akaydin (No4) and Altay Bayındır react after the second goal Getty Images

Reaction

Roberto Martínez, Portugal coach: "We played at the same level as we did against Czechia, but this time we scored first. Türkiye started well, but once we scored, we controlled the game. Türkiye have exceptional talent but we stopped them playing. The high tempo put it in our hands, we kept our focus and defensive concentration. I'm delighted with the clean sheet."

Bernardo Silva, Portugal forward: "I'm very happy with the three points and being the third team to qualify. We're a step closer to our goal of winning the competition, but this is merely the first step. We were very good today. Türkiye pressed high but we controlled things, restricted their threat and found space in behind them."

Vincenzo Montella, Türkiye coach: "We played well for 20 minutes, created opportunities but were punished for our first mistake. The second goal – these things happen in football. I think Portugal are one of the best teams in Europe, and today they proved it. At times we lacked a bit of boldness but that happens with players who are inexperienced on the finals stage."

Key stats

Portugal are through to the EURO knockout stages for the ninth time, preserving their perfect record in advancing from the group stage.

Ronaldo has scored a world record 130 international goals, but he has never registered in four meetings with Türkiye.

Portugal have won all 12 matches in which Bernardo Silva has scored.

Pepe, 41 years and 117 days old, extended his record as the oldest player to play at a EURO.

Samet Akaydin is the 26th player to score an own goal at a EURO, and the sixth at this tournament.

Portugal have won all four of their EURO meetings with Türkiye without conceding a goal.

Portugal have started a EURO group with two wins for only the third time, after 2000 and 2008.

Portugal have won 15 of their last 17 matches, losing the others.

Line-ups

Portugal's starting XI Getty Images

Türkiye: Altay Bayındır; Zeki Çelik, Samet Akaydin (Demiral 75), Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Ferdi Kadıoğlu; Orkun Kökçü (Yusuf Yazıcı 46), Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Kaan Ayhan (İsmail Yüksek 58); Yunus Akgün (Arda Güler 70), Yılmaz, Aktürkoğlu (Yıldız 58)

Portugal: Diogo Costa; João Cancelo (Semedo 68), Rúben Dias, Pepe (António Silva 83), Nuno Mendes; João Palhinha (Rúben Neves 46), Vitinha (João Neves 88), Bruno Fernandes; Rafael Leão (Pedro Neto 46), Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva