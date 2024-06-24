EURO 2024 daily preview 25 June: What to look out for on Tuesday

Two more groups will be decided on Tuesday as the Netherlands play Austria and France face Poland in Group D, before England take on Slovenia and Denmark face Serbia in Group C.

We preview the action in Berlin, Dortmund, Cologne and Munich.

Defences came out on top in the Netherlands' goalless draw with France on Friday evening, but head coach Ronald Koeman and his players will not have been too dissatisfied after claiming a point that leaves them on the brink of qualifying for the last 16. "I'm proud of the way the team gave their all [against France]," captain Virgil van Dijk said afterwards. "We all know the Austria game will be difficult for many reasons. We need to analyse the game and see where we can hurt them. That is our focus."

Austria's first-ever competitive victory against Poland kept them in the hunt for a place in the knockout stages. Confidence is understandably high among Ralf Rangnick's squad, who have only been beaten by France and Belgium – the top two European teams in FIFA's rankings – since September 2022. "We want to win [against the Netherlands]," said midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. "We're playing strong opponents, we know that. They like to play out from the back, so we need our high press, our intense press. If we produce that on the pitch, I'm confident we can win."

Key stat: Austria have lost just two of their last 18 matches (W13 D3).

After Friday's stalemate in Leipzig moved them onto four points, France will fancy their chances of confirming progression against a side they have not lost to in nearly 42 years. Les Blues created several opportunities to break the deadlock against the Netherlands, but forward Olivier Giroud has backed his team to rediscover their ruthless streak against Poland. "We've been a bit unlucky, but also lacked a little efficiency," he said. "On the other hand, we're pleased with our performance. Our destiny is still in our own hands."

Poland are guaranteed to finish fourth after back-to-back defeats against the Netherlands and Austria. Defender Przemysław Frankowski was determined to find the silver lining after their latest reverse in Leipzig, saying: "Of course, from these tournaments you can still take some positives, like experience and so on. We have a lot of young players. We prepared well on paper, but sometimes paper and reality are very different."

Key stat: Les Bleus are unbeaten in their last eight EURO group matches (W4 D4).

Gareth Southgate's team are in pole position to advance from their group, despite relinquishing their lead against Denmark on Matchday 2. The Three Lions, who only need a point to confirm a last-16 spot, will hope to build on an improved second-half display against Kasper Hjulmand's side when they face unbeaten Slovenia. "We are top of the group so let's try and take the positives," said defender Kyle Walker. "Sometimes in tournament football, you have to manage the game. We're top of the group, so let's move on."

Slovenia were moments away from a first-ever EURO victory against Serbia in Munich, only for Luka Jović's header to deny Matjaž Kek's side deep into second-half stoppage time. Three points in Cologne, however, will seal their place in the EURO knockout stages for the first time. "We were so close [against Serbia]," said defender Žan Karničnik, who scored the game's opener in front of Slovenia's travelling supporters. "It was incredible to enjoy such support from the fans. Now we play England, who are the favourites in this group. We will try our best."

Key stat: Slovenia have only failed to score in one of their last 22 international matches.

Morten Hjulmand's stunning equaliser against England earned Denmark what could yet prove to be an invaluable point on Matchday 2. If the EURO 2020 semi-finalists play with the same energy and tenacity in the Bavarian capital, forward Andreas Skov Olsen is confident of getting the win they need to reach the knockout stages. "[The display against England] was a little bit needed," he said. "We've been looking for this performance for quite a long time. It came at the perfect time for us."

Defeat against Slovenia in Munich would have left Serbia on the brink of elimination from the tournament, but Jović's late leveller means they still have everything to play for against Hjulmand's team on Tuesday. "It's amazing to score like that," a delighted Jović told reporters. "I'm happy that we secured our first point and kept ourselves in contention. We need to keep our heads high and turn our full focus on Denmark now."

Key stat: Aged 35 years 213 days, Dušan Tadić is the oldest player to start for Serbia at a EURO finals.

