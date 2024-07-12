Lamine Yamal's record-breaking EURO: Spain star poised to set new final mark a day after 17th birthday

Lamine Yamal is set to become the youngest player ever to feature in a UEFA European Championship or FIFA World Cup final should he appear for Spain against England on Sunday.

Yamal has already announced himself on the world stage at UEFA EURO 2024, turning in a series of dazzling displays and setting various records along the way.

The coup de grâce – for now, at least – came in the semi-final comeback defeat of France, when he bent in a stunning equaliser to become the competition's youngest-ever scorer.

Yamal becomes youngest EURO goalscorer

Yamal's record-breaking feats for Spain

Youngest EURO player: 16 years 338 days (Spain 3-0 Croatia, 15/06/2024)

Youngest EURO scorer: 16 years 362 days (Spain 2-1 France, 09/07/2024)

Youngest player to appear in a EURO or World Cup semi-final: 16 years 362 days (Spain 2-1 France, 09/07/2024)

Youngest scorer in EURO qualifying: 16 years 57 days (Georgia 1-7 Spain, 08/09/2023)

Yamal is also the second-youngest player ever to feature in a UEFA Champions League game, having made his Barcelona debut in Europe's premier club competition at the age of just 16 years 68 days.

Analysis: Graham Hunter, Spain reporter Records aside, what’s just remarkable about Lamine Yamal is how he uses the ball. His decision-making is beyond reproach and, frankly, beyond belief. All ex-pros who watch him are stunned by how often he chooses the correct option – and all without even a hint of showing off. When I interviewed Lamine a few months ago what stood out was his calm, intelligent demeanour and his sunny sense of humour. Off the pitch he's mature beyond his years; on it, he's one of a kind. Perhaps even one of a generation.

Possible final records

Yamal has appeared in every one of La Roja's six EURO 2024 games, starting all but the Matchday 3 victory over Albania. He has registered a goal and three assists in the process.

The final comes just a day after his 17th birthday, meaning that should he feature again, he would lay down at least one more notable milestone.

Youngest player to appear in a EURO final

Renato Sanches was aged 18 years 328 days when he turned out for Portugal in their surprise win against France in the 2016 showpiece.

Youngest player to score in a EURO final

Pietro Anastasi was aged 20 years 64 days when his right-footed volley from outside the box doubled Italy's advantage against Yugoslavia in the 1968 final replay in Rome.

Youngest player to appear in a World Cup final

Brazil forward Pelé was just 17 years 249 days old when he played in Brazil's 5-2 triumph over Sweden in the 1958 World Cup final. He scored two goals to boot.