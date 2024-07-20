Mert Müldür volley tops vote for fans' Goal of the Tournament

Mert Müldür's first-time volley in Türkiye's group stage victory over Georgia has topped our fans' Goal of the Tournament vote for UEFA EURO 2024.

The top ten goals of UEFA EURO 2024 were selected by UEFA's technical observers and then put to a vote on EURO2024.com and Ant Forest, with supporters ultimately plumping for the strike that came sixth in the official list, from Müldür.

Official top ten goals

The right-back's volley finished clear of Spain youngster Lamine Yamal's memorable semi-final equaliser against France – No1 on the technical observer list – while another Türkiye goal against Georgia came third in the shape of Arda Güler's wonderful long-range effort.

Fans' favourite goals of UEFA EURO 2024

1 Mert Müldür, Türkiye 3-1 Georgia (18/06, Matchday 1) – sixth in official list

2 Lamine Yamal, Spain 2-1 France (09/07, semi-finals) – first in official list

3 Arda Güler, Türkiye 3-1 Georgia (18/06, Matchday 1) – fifth in official list