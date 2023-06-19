European Qualifiers: Magnificent England hit seven, Romania stun Swiss, Mbappé earns France win

England and France made it four wins from four in UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying in contrasting styles, but Switzerland lost their 100% record after a sensational comeback by Romania.

UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 4 fixtures on the road to the finals in Germany.

All the qualifying fixtures

Monday's fixtures

Group B: France 1-0 Greece, Republic of Ireland 3-0 Gibraltar

Group C: Ukraine 1-0 Malta, England 7-0 North Macedonia

Group D: Armenia 2-1 Latvia, Türkiye 2-0 Wales

Group H: Finland 6-0 San Marino, Northern Ireland 0-1 Kazakhstan, Slovenia 1-1 Denmark

Group I: Belarus 2-1 Kosovo, Israel 2-1 Andorra, Switzerland 2-2 Romania

Latest standings

England 7-0 North Macedonia

Highlights: England 7-0 North Macedonia

Bukayo Saka struck a brilliant hat-trick as Gareth Southgate's men extended their winning Group C run with an impressive showing at Old Trafford. Harry Kane broke the visitors' resistance on the half-hour mark, before Saka's powerful finish from a tight angle and Marcus Rashford's effort extended the hosts' advantage.

Arsenal winger Saka added another shortly after half-time with a stunning half-volley before slotting in from Kane's through ball four minutes later. There was still time remaining for sub Kalvin Phillips to tap in his first international goal from close range and Kane to convert an emphatic penalty to add to the Three Lions' tally and condemn North Macedonia to their heaviest ever defeat.

Key stat: The 21-year-old Saka is the youngest England player to hit a treble since Theo Walcott against Croatia in September 2008.

Switzerland 2-2 Romania

Highlights: Switzerland 2-2 Romania

Two late goals from Valentin Mihăilă earned Romania an unlikely point from a game in Lucerne. Zeki Amdouni's double before the break – taking the Basel forward to five goals in as many international outings – put Switzerland firmly in control and they could have had a third after the restart but Xherdan Shaqiri put a close-range chance wide.

After a penalty awarded to Renato Steffen was overturned by VAR, the visitors hit back. Mihăilă volleyed in a minute from the end before providing another low finish deep into added time to secure a share of the spoils. Switzerland stay top of Group I, two points clear of Monday's opponents.

Key stat: Romania's comeback denies Switzerland a national record seventh successive EURO qualifying win – and stretches their own unbeaten record to five games.

France 1-0 Greece

Kylian Mbappé's retaken penalty maintained Les Bleus' perfect record in Group B. Didier Deschamps' side often struggled to find a route through their compact opponents, and finally got their chance eight minutes after the interval when Konstantinos Mavropanos conceded a penalty for a challenge on Antoine Griezmann.

Odysseas Vlachodimos saved Mbappé's first effort but there was encroachment, and the France captain's retaken effort produced his 40th international goal. Mavropanos' foul on a goalbound Randal Kolo Muani 20 minutes from time saw the centre-back sent off for second-placed Greece, who now lie six points behind France although they do have a game in hand.

Key stat: Mbappé scored 54 goals for club and country in 2022/23, surpassing Just Fontaine's national record.

Elsewhere

Vålerenga winger Daniel Håkans, 22, scored a ten-minute hat-trick as Finland beat San Marino 6-0, their biggest win since 2010.

Rasmus Højlund maintained his lead in the top scorer rankings with Denmark's equaliser in Slovenia, his sixth goal of the campaign.

Türkiye struck twice in the last 18 minutes to see off a Wales side that played over half the game with ten men.

Highlights: Finland 6-0 San Marino

Tuesday's fixtures

Group A: Norway vs Cyprus, Scotland vs Georgia

Group E: Faroe Islands vs Albania, Moldova vs Poland

Group F: Austria vs Sweden, Estonia vs Belgium

Group G: Bulgaria vs Serbia, Hungary vs Lithuania

Group J: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Luxembourg, Iceland vs Portugal, Liechtenstein vs Slovakia

All kick-off times 20:45 CET

