UEFA EURO 2024 mascot unveiled – now we need your helping naming it!

The official mascot for UEFA EURO 2024 has been revealed!

Following in the illustrious oversized footsteps of the likes of Berni, Goaliath, Rabbit and Kinas is a bear, a historic first for the competition. Now comes the tough task of naming the creation, and for that we need your help. Albärt, Bärnardo, Bärnheart or Herzi von Bär: ﻿Which of the four-strong shortlist gets your vote?

Choose your favourite name for the EURO 2024 mascot!

The mascot pays homage to the enduring appeal of the humble teddy bear, said to have originated in Germany in the early 20th century. Indeed, the eagle-eyed among you may well have spotted a subtle theme running through the shortlist and yes, 'bär' is German for bear.

The ursine mascot will be introduced to Germany fans this evening at the Arena AufSchalke, where the finals hosts face Colombia in a friendly. But its surprise debut came on Tuesday morning at a primary school elsewhere in Gelsenkirchen, highlighting an ambition to inspire children across Europe to get active and encouraging their love of football and its values.

"As a parent, I know how important it is to stimulate children's imagination," explains Phillip Lahm, EURO 2024 tournament director. "With the launch of our tournament mascot, we hope to create a fun and likeable character that will inspire them to enjoy playing football."

The mascot will start its #MakeMoves journey in schools across Europe, challenging pupils to use their own physical activity to spark the mascot into life and make it move. Children will be able to create their own special skills and celebrations and have them transformed into mascot animations for the tournament using cutting-edge motion capture technology.

Celia Šašić, EURO 2024 tournament ambassador and DFB vice-president, adds: "You can't lay the foundations for motion, playfulness and team spirit early enough. It's great to see UEFA inspiring the next generation to build self-confidence, live an active lifestyle and understand the importance team spirit - all important life lessons that will shape their future. This mascot will deliver that powerful message."

And in two weeks it will also have a name, as voted for by children in UEFA's Football in Schools programme and you here on UEFA.com.