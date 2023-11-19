European Qualifiers: Serbia clinch finals spot, Lukaku sets record

Serbia ended their 24-year wait to qualify for the UEFA European Championship after drawing 2-2 with Bulgaria to book their ticket to EURO 2024, on a night when Romelu Lukaku established a new European Qualifiers goalscoring record.

UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 10 action on the road to the finals in Germany.

Sunday's results

Group A: Scotland 3-3 Norway, Spain 3-1 Georgia

Group F: Belgium 5-0 Azerbaijan, Sweden 2-0 Estonia

Group G: Hungary 3-1 Montenegro, Serbia 2-2 Bulgaria

Group J: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Slovakia, Liechtenstein 0-1 Luxembourg, Portugal 2-0 Iceland

Serbia secured the point they needed to qualify for their first EURO finals since 2000. Miloš Veljković put the hosts ahead in the first half, nodding in from close range after Nemanja Gudelj's header had struck the crossbar. The visitors improved after the restart and restored parity courtesy of Georgi Rusev's crisp low drive, before Kiril Despodov completed the turnaround following a well-worked counterattack. Dragan Stojković's side levelled with eight minutes remaining, Srđan Babić heading home a Dušan Tadić corner to deny Bulgaria their first win in Group G.

Key stat: Veljković and Babić both scored their first Serbia goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw.

Home skipper Dominik Szoboszlai's quick-fire double – including a fine individual effort – sparked the comeback as Hungary secured top spot in Group G. Slobodan Rubežić's close-range header put Montenegro ahead against the run of play as they chased the win they needed to stand any chance of qualifying. Szoboszlai then levelled after the interval with a crisp finish following a mazy run, and he added a second just moments later after combining with Martin Ádám. Ádám Nagy's half-volley in added time put the gloss on a stylish second-half showing.

Key stat: Hungary secured their first-ever win versus Montenegro, at the fifth time of asking.

Romelu Lukaku's four-goal haul in the space of 21 first-half minutes helped Belgium clinch top spot in Group F against ten-man Azerbaijan. The Red Devils captain got the breakthrough 17 minutes in, with a powerful header from Jérémy Doku's pinpoint delivery. Visiting midfielder Eddy was dismissed for a second booking shortly afterwards and Lukaku doubled the advantage moments later, before nodding in Wout Faes' cross to complete his hat-trick and grabbing a fourth eight minutes before half-time. Leandro Trossard added a fifth late on, sweeping home Doku's cutback.

Key stat: Lukaku's four goals took him to 14 for this EURO qualifying campaign, surpassing the record tally for EURO preliminaries set by Northern Ireland's David Healy (2008) and Poland's Robert Lewandowski (2016).

Spain secured top spot in Group A via a hard-fought victory in Valladolid. Robin Le Normand headed the hosts in front from Ferran Torres' excellent whipped free-kick, but Georgia were soon level courtesy of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's cool finish. Spain played with greater intensity after the break and earned the three points through Torres' far-post header and a Luka Lochoshvili own goal from Lamine Yamal's cross. The only blot on the copybook for Luis de la Fuente's side was an injury to talented young Barcelona midfielder Gavi.

Key stat: Spain have won 35 of their last 36 home matches in EURO qualifying, with the exception a 1-0 home loss to Greece in 2003.

Mohamed Elyounoussi's late header earned Norway a point in Glasgow as Scotland ended a successful campaign with an entertaining draw. Norway, without key men Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard, and unable to progress to next year's finals, started well and took an early lead through Aron Dønnum. Scotland captain John McGinn equalised from the penalty spot, but Jørgen Larsen soon poked the visitors back ahead. A Leo Østigård own goal had the hosts level before half-time and Stuart Armstrong gave them the lead, but former Celtic player Elyounoussi had the final say.

Key stat: Scotland both scored and conceded at least three goals in a match for the first time since May 1969, a 5-3 win against Wales.

Group J winners Portugal comfortably beat Iceland to end their qualifying campaign with a perfect ten wins from ten. Bruno Fernandes broke the visitors' resistance eight minutes before the interval, arrowing a low shot into the far corner from the edge of the penalty area. Second-half substitute Ricardo Horta completed the scoring from close range, ensuring Roberto Martínez's side finished a magnificent campaign on a high.

Key stat: Portugal scored 36 goals in Group J – more than they have ever managed in qualifying for a major tournament.

Elsewhere

Luxembourg ended their best-ever qualifying campaign with a fifth win from ten games, record scorer Gerson Rodrigues securing a 1-0 success away to Liechtenstein despite Danel Sinani's fifth-minute dismissal. The visitors ultimately finished third in Group J.

Elsewhere in the section, already-qualified Slovakia engineered a 2-1 triumph away to Bosnia and Herzegovina, goals from Róbert Boženík and Ľubomír Šatka enabling a comeback win in the second half.

Sweden signed off with a consolation victory in Group F after missing out on a EURO 2024 spot. Viktor Claesson and Emil Forsberg buried the goals in a 2-0 defeat of Estonia, the home side's third win of the campaign.

Monday's fixtures

Group C: North Macedonia vs England, Ukraine vs Italy

Group E: Albania vs Faroe Islands, Czechia vs Moldova

Group H: Northern Ireland vs Denmark, San Marino vs Finland, Slovenia vs Kazakhstan

Tuesday's fixtures

Group B: Gibraltar vs Netherlands, Greece vs France

Group D: Croatia vs Armenia, Wales vs Türkiye

Group I: Andorra vs Israel, Kosovo vs Belarus, Romania vs Switzerland

Kick-offs 20:45 CET unless stated otherwise

