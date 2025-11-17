European Qualifiers highlights, round-up: Germany and Netherlands through to World Cup

Four-time FIFA World Cup winners Germany and three-time runners-up the Netherlands are through to next summer's finals after rounding off the European Qualifiers with commanding victories.

UEFA.com rounds up Monday's action as Groups A, G and L all concluded.

Qualifying lowdown

Results

Group A: Northern Ireland 1-0 Luxembourg, Germany 6-0 Slovakia

Group G: Malta 2-3 Poland, Netherlands 4-0 Lithuania

Group L: Czechia 6-0 Gibraltar, Montenegro 2-3 Croatia

Germany 6-0 Slovakia

Highlights: Germany 6-0 Slovakia

Four-time world champions Germany won Group A in style, earning direct qualification and sending Slovakia to the play-offs. Nick Woltemade headed in the 18th-minute opener, but only Oliver Baumann's smart save stopped Dávid Ďuriš from swiftly equalising with a shot from close range.

Serge Gnabry then finished neatly before Leroy Sané struck twice in five minutes from Florian Wirtz assists. After a quieter start to the second period, substitute Ridle Baku drove in the fifth midway through the half, before debutant Assan Ouedraogo added further gloss by sweeping in from Sané's back-heel.

Netherlands 4-0 Lithuania

Highlights: Netherlands 4-0 Lithuania

The Netherlands' finals place was never in doubt from the moment Frenkie de Jong picked out Tijjani Reijnders for the Netherlands' 16th-minute opener. Edvinas Gertmonas denied Virgil van Dijk and Reijnders struck the post, before Ronald Koeman's side found their ruthless streak with three goals in five second-half minutes.

Cody Gakpo stroked in a penalty just before the hour mark, and Xavi Simons then fired in his side's third after jinking run across the box. Donyell Malen completed the whirlwind spell as he took the ball upfield from inside his own half and flashed in the fourth.

Malta 2-3 Poland

Highlights: Malta 2-3 Poland

Poland began the day with hopes of pipping the Netherlands to top spot in Group G. The home defeat in Amsterdam never materialised, however, and until Piotr Zieliński's deflected effort dropped into the unguarded net on 85 minutes, an away victory in Malta was far from assured.

Twice the visitors led, through Robert Lewandowski's header and Paweł Wszołek's first international strike in nearly ten years. Malta swiftly struck back each time, through Irvin Cardona and Teddy Teuma's penalty, but could not muster a response to Zieliński's fortuitous late strike.

Best of the rest

Nikola Vlašić struck a brilliant winner as Group L winners Croatia recovered from 2-0 down to beat Montenegro and complete a campaign where they dropped just two points.

Czechia were already certain of second place in Group L, but started their preparations for the play-offs in positive fashion with six goals (from six scorers) against Gibraltar.

Jamie Donley converted a penalty late in the first half, his first international goal, as Northern Ireland beat Luxembourg to finish third in Group A.

Highlights: Montenegro 2-3 Croatia

Tuesday's fixtures

All kick-offs 20:45 CET

Group B: Sweden vs Slovenia, Kosovo vs Switzerland

Group C: Scotland vs Denmark, Belarus vs Greece

Group E: Bulgaria vs Georgia, Spain vs Türkiye

Group H: Romania vs San Marino, Austria vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group J: Wales vs North Macedonia, Belgium vs Liechtenstein