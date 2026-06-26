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2026 World Cup: All the European sides' group stage and knockout stage fixtures and results

Friday, June 26, 2026

Keep track of all the European sides' fixtures and results at the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Virgil van Dijk (left) and Cody Gakpo following the Netherlands' victory against Tunisia
Virgil van Dijk (left) and Cody Gakpo following the Netherlands' victory against Tunisia FIFA via Getty Images

The 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States kicked off on 11 June and concludes with the final in East Rutherford on 19 July.

Check out all the details of the 16 European teams' matches. All times CEST.

Watch pre-finals highlights

Qualified for the knockout stage

Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B: third place)

Friday 12 June: D 1-1 vs Canada (Toronto)
Thursday 18 June: L 4-1 vs Switzerland (Los Angeles)
Wednesday 24 June: W 3-1 vs Qatar (Seattle)
Thursday 2 July (R32): vs USA (San Francisco, 02:00)

France (Group I)

Tuesday 16 June: W 3-1 vs Senegal (New York)
Monday 22 June: W 3-0 vs Iraq (Philadelphia)
Friday 26 June: vs Norway (Boston, 21:00)

Germany (Group E winners)

Sunday 14 June: W 7-1 vs Curaçao (Houston)
Saturday 20 June: W 2-1 vs Côte d'Ivoire (Toronto)
Thursday 25 June: L 2-1 vs Ecuador (New York)
Monday 29 June (R32): TBC (Boston, 22:30)

Germany's road to the 2026 World Cup: Every goal

Netherlands (Group F winners)

Sunday 14 June: D 2-2 vs Japan (Dallas)
Saturday 20 June: W 5-1 vs Sweden (Houston)
Friday 26 June: W 3-1 vs Tunisia (Kansas City)
Tuesday 30 June (R32): vs Morocco (Monterrey, 03:00)

Norway (Group I)

Wednesday 17 June: W 4-1 vs Iraq (Boston)
Tuesday 23 June: W 3-2 vs Senegal (New York)
Friday 26 June: vs France (Boston, 21:00)

Sweden (Group F: third place)

Monday 15 June: W 5-1 vs Tunisia (Monterrey)
Saturday 20 June: L 1-5 vs Netherlands (Houston)
Friday 26 June: D 1-1 vs Japan (Dallas)

Switzerland (Group B winners)

Saturday 13 June: D 1-1 vs Qatar (San Francisco Bay Area)
Thursday 18 June: W 4-1 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (Los Angeles)
Wednesday 24 June: W 2-1 vs Canada (Vancouver)
Friday 3 July (R32): TBC (Vancouver, 05:00)

Europe's representatives' World Cup pedigree

Austria – third place (1954, World Cup best)
Belgium – third place (2018)
Bosnia and Herzegovina – group stage (2014)
Croatia – runners-up (2018)
Czechia – runners-up (1934, 1962, as Czechoslovakia)
England – winners (1966)
France – winners (1998, 2018)
Germany – winners (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)
Netherlands – runners-up (1974, 1978, 2010)
Norway – round of 16 (1938, 1998)
Portugal – third place (1966)
Scotland – group stage (1954, 1958, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1998)
Spain – winners (2010)
Sweden – runners-up (1958)
Switzerland – quarter-finals (1934, 1938, 1954)
Türkiye – third place (2002)

Group stage contenders

Austria (Group J)

Wednesday 17 June: W 3-1 vs Jordan (San Francisco Bay Area)
Monday 22 June: L 2-0 vs Argentina (Dallas)
Sunday 28 June: vs Algeria (Kansas City, 04:00)

Belgium (Group G)

Monday 15 June: D 1-1 vs Egypt (Seattle)
Sunday 21 June: D 0-0 vs IR Iran (Los Angeles)
Saturday 27 June: vs New Zealand (Vancouver, 05:00)

Croatia (Group L)

Wednesday 17 June: L 2-4 vs England (Dallas)
Wednesday 24 June: W 1-0 vs Panama (Toronto)
Saturday 27 June: vs Ghana (Philadelphia, 23:00)

EURO 2020 highlights: England 1-0 Croatia

England (Group L)

Wednesday 17 June: W 4-2 vs Croatia (Dallas)
Tuesday 23 June: D 0-0 vs Ghana (Boston)
Saturday 27 June: vs Panama (New York, 23:00)

Portugal (Group K)

Wednesday 17 June: D 1-1 vs DR Congo (Houston)
Tuesday 23 June: W 5-0 vs Uzbekistan (Houston)
Sunday 28 June: vs Colombia (Miami, 01:30)

Scotland (Group C: third place)

Sunday 14 June: W 1-0 vs Haiti (Boston)
Saturday 20 June: L 0-1 vs Morocco (Boston)
Thursday 25 June: L 0-3 vs Brazil (Miami)

Spain (Group H)

Monday 15 June: D 0-0 vs Cabo Verde (Atlanta)
Sunday 21 June: W 4-0 vs Saudi Arabia (Atlanta)
Saturday 27 June: vs Uruguay (Guadalajara, 02:00)

Spain's route to EURO 2024 glory: Every goal

Eliminated

Czechia (Group A)

Friday 12 June: L 1-2 vs South Korea (Guadalajara)
Thursday 18 June: D 1-1 vs South Africa (Atlanta)
Thursday 25 June: L 0-3 Mexico (Mexico City)

Türkiye (Group D)

Sunday 14 June: L 0-2 vs Australia (Vancouver)
Saturday 20 June: L 0-1 vs Paraguay (San Francisco Bay Area)
Friday 26 June: W 3-2 vs USA (Los Angeles)

Europe's World Cup winners

AFP via Getty Images

1934 Italy (hosts, Italy)
1938 Italy (France)
1954 West Germany (Switzerland)
1966 England (England)
1974 West Germany (West Germany)
1982 Italy (Spain)
1990 West Germany (Italy)
1998 France (France)
2006 Italy (Germany)
2010 Spain (South Africa)
2014 Germany (Brazil)
2018 France (Russia)

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, June 26, 2026

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