2026 World Cup: All the European sides' group stage fixtures

The 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States kicks off on 11 June and concludes with the final in East Rutherford on 19 July.

Check out all the details of the 16 European teams' matches.

Watch pre-finals highlights

All times CEST

Austria (Group J)

Wednesday 17 June: vs Jordan (San Francisco Bay Area, 06:00)

Monday 22 June: vs Argentina (Dallas, 19:00)

Sunday 28 June: vs Algeria (Kansas City, 04:00)

Belgium (Group G)

Monday 15 June: vs Egypt (Seattle, 21:00)

Sunday 21 June: vs IR Iran (Los Angeles, 21:00)

Saturday 27 June: vs New Zealand (Vancouver, 05:00)

Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B)

Friday 12 June: vs Canada (Toronto, 21:00)

Thursday 18 June: vs Switzerland (Los Angeles, 21:00)

Wednesday 24 June: vs Qatar (Seattle, 21:00)

Croatia (Group L)

Wednesday 17 June: vs England (Dallas, 22:00)

Wednesday 24 June: vs Panama (Toronto, 01:00)

Saturday 27 June: vs Ghana (Philadelphia, 23:00)

Czechia (Group A)

Friday 12 June: vs South Korea (Guadalajara, 04:00)

Thursday 18 June: vs South Africa (Atlanta, 18:00)

Thursday 25 June: vs Mexico (Mexico City, 03:00)

England (Group L)

Wednesday 17 June: vs Croatia (Dallas, 22:00)

Tuesday 23 June: vs Ghana (Boston, 22:00)

Saturday 27 June: vs Panama (New York, 23:00)

EURO 2020 highlights: England 1-0 Croatia

France (Group I)

Tuesday 16 June: vs Senegal (New York, 21:00)

Monday 22 June: vs Iraq (Philadelphia, 23:00)

Friday 26 June: vs Norway (Boston, 21:00)

Germany (Group E)

Sunday 14 June: vs Curaçao (Houston, 19:00)

Saturday 20 June: vs Côte d'Ivoire (Toronto, 22:00)

Thursday 25 June: vs Ecuador (New York, 22:00)

Netherlands (Group F)

Sunday 14 June: vs Japan (Dallas, 22:00)

Saturday 20 June: vs Sweden (Houston, 19:00)

Friday 26 June: vs Tunisia (Kansas City, 01:00)

Europe's representatives' World Cup pedigree Austria – third place (1954, World Cup best)

Belgium – third place (2018)

Bosnia and Herzegovina – group stage (2014)

Croatia – runners-up (2018)

Czechia – runners-up (1934, 1962, as Czechoslovakia)

England – winners (1966)

France – winners (1998, 2018)

Germany – winners (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

Netherlands – runners-up (1974, 1978, 2010)

Norway – round of 16 (1938, 1998)

Portugal – third place (1966)

Scotland – group stage (1954, 1958, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1998)

Spain – winners (2010)

Sweden – runners-up (1958)

Switzerland – quarter-finals (1934, 1938, 1954)

Türkiye – third place (2002)

Norway (Group I)

Wednesday 17 June: vs Iraq (Boston, 00:00)

Tuesday 23 June: vs Senegal (New York, 02:00)

Friday 26 June: vs France (Boston, 21:00)

Portugal (Group K)

Wednesday 17 June: vs DR Congo (Houston, 19:00)

Tuesday 23 June: vs Uzbekistan (Houston, 19:00)

Sunday 28 June: vs Colombia (Miami, 01:30)

Scotland (Group C)

Sunday 14 June: vs Haiti (Boston, 03:00)

Saturday 20 June: vs Morocco (Boston, 00:00)

Thursday 25 June: vs Brazil (Miami, 00:00)

Spain (Group H)

Monday 15 June: vs Cabo Verde (Atlanta, 18:00)

Sunday 21 June: vs Saudi Arabia (Atlanta, 18:00)

Saturday 27 June: vs Uruguay (Guadalajara, 02:00)

Spain's route to EURO 2024 glory: Every goal

Sweden (Group F)

Monday 15 June: vs Tunisia (Monterrey, 04:00)

Saturday 20 June: vs Netherlands (Houston, 19:00)

Friday 26 June: vs Japan (Dallas, 01:00)

Switzerland (Group B)

Saturday 13 June: vs Qatar (San Francisco Bay Area, 21:00)

Thursday 18 June: vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (Los Angeles, 21:00)

Wednesday 24 June: vs Canada (Vancouver, 21:00)

Türkiye (Group D)

Sunday 14 June: vs Australia (Vancouver, 06:00)

Saturday 20 June: vs Paraguay (San Francisco Bay Area, 05:00)

Friday 26 June: vs USA (Los Angeles, 04:00)

2026 World Cup groups Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czechia

Group B: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar, Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Türkiye

Group E: Germany, Curaçao, Côte d'Ivoire, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, IR Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I: France, Senegal, Iraq, Norway

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, DR Congo, Uzbekistan, Colombia

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama