2026 World Cup: All the European sides' group stage fixtures
Monday, June 1, 2026
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Keep track of all the European sides' fixtures at the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.
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The 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States kicks off on 11 June and concludes with the final in East Rutherford on 19 July.
Check out all the details of the 16 European teams' matches.
All times CEST
Austria (Group J)
Wednesday 17 June: vs Jordan (San Francisco Bay Area, 06:00)
Monday 22 June: vs Argentina (Dallas, 19:00)
Sunday 28 June: vs Algeria (Kansas City, 04:00)
Belgium (Group G)
Monday 15 June: vs Egypt (Seattle, 21:00)
Sunday 21 June: vs IR Iran (Los Angeles, 21:00)
Saturday 27 June: vs New Zealand (Vancouver, 05:00)
Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B)
Friday 12 June: vs Canada (Toronto, 21:00)
Thursday 18 June: vs Switzerland (Los Angeles, 21:00)
Wednesday 24 June: vs Qatar (Seattle, 21:00)
Croatia (Group L)
Wednesday 17 June: vs England (Dallas, 22:00)
Wednesday 24 June: vs Panama (Toronto, 01:00)
Saturday 27 June: vs Ghana (Philadelphia, 23:00)
Czechia (Group A)
Friday 12 June: vs South Korea (Guadalajara, 04:00)
Thursday 18 June: vs South Africa (Atlanta, 18:00)
Thursday 25 June: vs Mexico (Mexico City, 03:00)
England (Group L)
Wednesday 17 June: vs Croatia (Dallas, 22:00)
Tuesday 23 June: vs Ghana (Boston, 22:00)
Saturday 27 June: vs Panama (New York, 23:00)
France (Group I)
Tuesday 16 June: vs Senegal (New York, 21:00)
Monday 22 June: vs Iraq (Philadelphia, 23:00)
Friday 26 June: vs Norway (Boston, 21:00)
Germany (Group E)
Sunday 14 June: vs Curaçao (Houston, 19:00)
Saturday 20 June: vs Côte d'Ivoire (Toronto, 22:00)
Thursday 25 June: vs Ecuador (New York, 22:00)
Netherlands (Group F)
Sunday 14 June: vs Japan (Dallas, 22:00)
Saturday 20 June: vs Sweden (Houston, 19:00)
Friday 26 June: vs Tunisia (Kansas City, 01:00)
Europe's representatives' World Cup pedigree
Austria – third place (1954, World Cup best)
Belgium – third place (2018)
Bosnia and Herzegovina – group stage (2014)
Croatia – runners-up (2018)
Czechia – runners-up (1934, 1962, as Czechoslovakia)
England – winners (1966)
France – winners (1998, 2018)
Germany – winners (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)
Netherlands – runners-up (1974, 1978, 2010)
Norway – round of 16 (1938, 1998)
Portugal – third place (1966)
Scotland – group stage (1954, 1958, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1998)
Spain – winners (2010)
Sweden – runners-up (1958)
Switzerland – quarter-finals (1934, 1938, 1954)
Türkiye – third place (2002)
Norway (Group I)
Wednesday 17 June: vs Iraq (Boston, 00:00)
Tuesday 23 June: vs Senegal (New York, 02:00)
Friday 26 June: vs France (Boston, 21:00)
Portugal (Group K)
Wednesday 17 June: vs DR Congo (Houston, 19:00)
Tuesday 23 June: vs Uzbekistan (Houston, 19:00)
Sunday 28 June: vs Colombia (Miami, 01:30)
Scotland (Group C)
Sunday 14 June: vs Haiti (Boston, 03:00)
Saturday 20 June: vs Morocco (Boston, 00:00)
Thursday 25 June: vs Brazil (Miami, 00:00)
Spain (Group H)
Monday 15 June: vs Cabo Verde (Atlanta, 18:00)
Sunday 21 June: vs Saudi Arabia (Atlanta, 18:00)
Saturday 27 June: vs Uruguay (Guadalajara, 02:00)
Sweden (Group F)
Monday 15 June: vs Tunisia (Monterrey, 04:00)
Saturday 20 June: vs Netherlands (Houston, 19:00)
Friday 26 June: vs Japan (Dallas, 01:00)
Switzerland (Group B)
Saturday 13 June: vs Qatar (San Francisco Bay Area, 21:00)
Thursday 18 June: vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (Los Angeles, 21:00)
Wednesday 24 June: vs Canada (Vancouver, 21:00)
Türkiye (Group D)
Sunday 14 June: vs Australia (Vancouver, 06:00)
Saturday 20 June: vs Paraguay (San Francisco Bay Area, 05:00)
Friday 26 June: vs USA (Los Angeles, 04:00)
2026 World Cup groups
Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czechia
Group B: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar, Switzerland
Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland
Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Türkiye
Group E: Germany, Curaçao, Côte d'Ivoire, Ecuador
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia
Group G: Belgium, Egypt, IR Iran, New Zealand
Group H: Spain, Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay
Group I: France, Senegal, Iraq, Norway
Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan
Group K: Portugal, DR Congo, Uzbekistan, Colombia
Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama
Europe's World Cup winners
1934 Italy (hosts, Italy)
1938 Italy (France)
1954 West Germany (Switzerland)
1966 England (England)
1974 West Germany (West Germany)
1982 Italy (Spain)
1990 West Germany (Italy)
1998 France (France)
2006 Italy (Germany)
2010 Spain (South Africa)
2014 Germany (Brazil)
2018 France (Russia)