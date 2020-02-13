The nine qualifying round group runners-up and five third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their group enter the qualifying round play-offs between 8 and 15 April.

Draw procedure

The 14 entrants are drawn into seven ties, to be played home and away.

The teams are split into two pots, with the seeds in Pot 2 consisting of the seven group runners-up with the highest Futsal A-National Team Coefficient Ranking. The seeded teams will be at home in the second legs.

The unseeded teams in Pot 1 consist of the lowest-ranked runners-up (Israel and San Marino) and the five third-placed teams.

No team can play a side from the same qualifying round group.

The winners of the ties will complete the 32-team qualifying group stage line-up.

Pot 1 (at home in first legs)

Israel

San Marino

Bulgaria

England

Turkey

Switzerland

Montenegro

Germany are among the seven seeded teams DFB

Pot 2 (at home in second legs)

North Macedonia

Denmark

Germany

Greece

Armenia

Cyprus

Lithuania

San Marino progressed through a round for the first time in any UEFA competition at any level.

Israel also got through a round of futsal competition for the first time.

Turkey qualified for the 2012 finals.

Lithuania will compete in the 2020 Futsal World Cup as hosts.

Contenders by qualifying round group

World Cup hosts Lithuania are in the EURO qualifying round play-offs Elvis Žaldaris

Group A: Cyprus, Switzerland*

Group B: Armenia, Montenegro*

Group C: Greece

Group D: San Marino, Bulgaria*

Group E: Lithuania, Turkey*

Group F: Germany

Group G: Denmark

Group H: Israel, England*

Group I: North Macedonia



*Best third-placed teams

Already in qualifying group stage

Road to the Netherlands



Qualifying group stage draw: 14 May 2020, Nyon

Qualifying group stage matchdays 1 & 2: February 2021

Qualifying group stage matchdays 3 & 4: April 2021

Qualifying group stage matchdays 5 & 6: September 2021

Play-off draw: September 2021, Nyon

Play-offs: October 2021

Final tournament draw: late 2021, tbc

Final tournament: 19 January–6 February 2022, Netherlands