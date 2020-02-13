Futsal EURO qualifying round play-off draw
Article summary
The UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying round play-off draw is streamed at 14:15 CET on Thursday.
Article top media content
Article body
- The nine qualifying round group runners-up and five third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their group enter the qualifying round play-offs between 8 and 15 April.
Draw procedure
- The 14 entrants are drawn into seven ties, to be played home and away.
- The teams are split into two pots, with the seeds in Pot 2 consisting of the seven group runners-up with the highest Futsal A-National Team Coefficient Ranking. The seeded teams will be at home in the second legs.
- The unseeded teams in Pot 1 consist of the lowest-ranked runners-up (Israel and San Marino) and the five third-placed teams.
- No team can play a side from the same qualifying round group.
- The winners of the ties will complete the 32-team qualifying group stage line-up.
Pot 1 (at home in first legs)
Israel
San Marino
Bulgaria
England
Turkey
Switzerland
Montenegro
Pot 2 (at home in second legs)
North Macedonia
Denmark
Germany
Greece
Armenia
Cyprus
Lithuania
- San Marino progressed through a round for the first time in any UEFA competition at any level.
- Israel also got through a round of futsal competition for the first time.
- Turkey qualified for the 2012 finals.
- Lithuania will compete in the 2020 Futsal World Cup as hosts.
Contenders by qualifying round group
Group A: Cyprus, Switzerland*
Group B: Armenia, Montenegro*
Group C: Greece
Group D: San Marino, Bulgaria*
Group E: Lithuania, Turkey*
Group F: Germany
Group G: Denmark
Group H: Israel, England*
Group I: North Macedonia
*Best third-placed teams
Already in qualifying group stage
- Teams who competed in the 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Italy, Kazakhstan, Portugal (holders), Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine
- Qualifying round group winners: Albania, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Moldova, Norway, Poland
Road to the Netherlands
Qualifying group stage draw: 14 May 2020, Nyon
Qualifying group stage matchdays 1 & 2: February 2021
Qualifying group stage matchdays 3 & 4: April 2021
Qualifying group stage matchdays 5 & 6: September 2021
Play-off draw: September 2021, Nyon
Play-offs: October 2021
Final tournament draw: late 2021, tbc
Final tournament: 19 January–6 February 2022, Netherlands