Goal and Save of the Season revealed on Thursday

Tuesday 23 August 2016

The vote for 2015/16 Goal and Save of the Season has now closed, with nearly 400,000 having had their say over the past month. The winners will be announced on Thursday.

The 2015/16 Goal and Save of the Season will be announced on Thursday after voting closed today.

Voting figures
More than 200,000 users voted for their favourite goal of last season, while over 150,000 selected their best save of the campaign.

When will the winners be announced?
The winners will be named on Thursday, the same day the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League group stage draw takes place in Monaco. The best save will be announced at 12:00CEST, with the top goal following an hour later.

Who was in contention?
Users were able to pick from ten of the most spectacular goals and ten of the finest saves from the 2015/16 campaign. Only goals and saves that occurred in UEFA club or international fixtures were eligible.

Who chose the contenders?
The goals and saves in contention were chosen via a combination of the UEFA Football Committee and the UEFA Technical Observers, as well as UEFA.com reporters, correspondents and editors.

Who won last year?
The Barcelona duo of Lionel Messi and Marc-André ter Stegen won the inaugural Goal and Save of the Season awards respectively 12 months ago.

2014/15: Watch Lionel Messi's Goal of the Season
2014/15: Watch Marc-André ter Stegen's Save of the Season
