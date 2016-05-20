Spain face Iran again in Futsal World Cup draw
Friday 20 May 2016
Ukraine will take on holders Brazil while European champions Spain have again been matched with Iran in the draw for the 2016 FIFA Futsal World Cup final tournament.
Ukraine will take on holders Brazil while European champions Spain have again been matched with Iran in the draw for the 2016 FIFA Futsal World Cup final tournament, running from 10 September to 1 October in Colombia.
Brazil have beaten Spain in the last two finals and begin their title defence on 11 September against Ukraine in Group D. A day later in Group F, 2000 and 2004 winners Spain start for the third tournament running against Iran, having drawn both those previous encounters. Azerbaijan, making their debut with Mozambique, Uzbekistan and Vietnam, are also in Spain's group, alongside Morocco.
On the opening day, 10 September, Ricardinho's Portugal will be the first opponents for hosts Colombia in Group A, while in Group B, Russia face Vic Hermans's Thailand. Italy's Group C opponents include Paraguay while Kazakhstan, qualifying as UEFA members for the first time having represented Asia in 2000, play Argentina in Group E.
Group stage draw
Group A: Colombia (hosts), Portugal, Uzbekistan, Panama
Group B: Thailand, Russia, Cuba, Egypt
Group C: Paraguay, Italy, Vietnam, Guatemala
Group D: Ukraine, Brazil (holders), Mozambique, Australia
Group E: Argentina, Kazakhstan, Solomon Islands, Costa Rica
Group F: Iran, Spain, Morocco, Azerbaijan
- Group stage schedule (10 to 18 September)
- The top two in each group plus the four best third-placed teams progress to the knockout phase.
Knockout schedule
Round of 16:
20 September
37: 1B v 3ACD, Medellin
38: 2A v 2C, Cali
21 September
39: 1D v 3BEF, Bucaramanga
40: 1F v 2E, Medellin
41: 1A v 3CDE, Cali
22 September
42: 1E v 2D, Bucaramanga
43: 2B v 2F, Medellin
44: 1C v 3ABF, Cali
Quarter-finals:
24 September
45: Winner 38 v Winner 39, Bucaramanga
46: Winner 37 v Winner 40, Cali
25 September
47: Winner 43 v Winner 42, Medellin
48: Winner 44 v Winner 41, Cali
Semi-finals:
27 September
49: Winner 45 v Winner 46, Medellin
28 September
50: Winner 47 v Winner 48, Cali
Final & Third-place play-off
1 October, Cali
Previous finals (hosts)
2012: Brazil 3-2 aet Spain (Thailand)
2008: Brazil 2-2, 4-3 pens Spain (Brazil)
2004: Spain 2-1 Italy (Chinese Taipei)
2000: Spain 4-3 Brazil (Guatemala)
1996: Brazil 6-4 Spain (Spain)
1992: Brazil 4-1 United States (Hong Kong)
1989: Brazil 2-1 Netherlands (Netherlands)