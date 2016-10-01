Argentina beat Russia in Futsal World Cup final

Argentina won the FIFA Futsal World Cup for the first time with a 5-4 defeat of Russia in Cali, Colombia.

Beaten in the World Cup semis of 1996, 2000 and 2008, Russia got the better of Iran this time around to set up their showdown with fellow first-time finalists Argentina, who had already beaten European opposition in Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Portugal.

Having lost the last three UEFA Futsal EURO finals, 1999 continental champions Russia were hoping for better on the global stage, and led through Eder Lima in the 16th minute. But Argentina were level within 26 seconds and took the lead just before half-time when Pescara's Leandro Cuzzolino converted a ten-metre penalty.

Eder Lima, the 2012 top scorer, equalised in the 22nd minute but within 75 seconds Alan Brandi of Benfica had scored twice. As Russia chased the game late on Constantino Vaporaki, whose brother Alamiro had got Argentina's equaliser, scored from inside his own half, though Dmitri Lyskov pulled one back and Eder Lima completed the first Futsal World Cup final hat-trick with a ten metre penalty, but that was with 15 seconds left.

In the quarter-finals Russia had avenged their UEFA Futsal EURO 2016 final defeat by Spain while Iran had knocked out holders Brazil. Spain and Brazil between them had on all six previous editions and Italy, the United States and the Netherlands were the only other previous finalists.

Portugal were beaten 4-3 on penalties against Iran in the third-place play-off having seen a 2-0 lead wiped out in the 40 minutes while Spain and Azerbaijan fell in the quarter-finals and Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Italy in the round of 16. Ricardinho of Portugal was top scorer on 12 goals, two ahead of Falcão, playing in his fifth and final World Cup for Brazil. Argentina captain Wilhelm of Benfica was named best player.

How the knockout phase went



Russia celebrate beating Spain in the quarter-finals ©Getty Images

Round of 16:

Russia 7-0 Vietnam, Medellin

Colombia 0-0 (2-3pens) Paraguay, Cali

Brazil 4-4 (2-3pens) Iran, Bucaramanga

Spain 5-2 Kazakhstan, Medellin

Portugal 4-0 Costa Rica, Cali

Argentina 1-0 (aet) Ukraine, Bucaramanga

Thailand 8-13 (aet) Azerbaijan, Medellin

Italy 3-4 (aet) v Egypt, Cali

Quarter-finals:

Paraguay 3-4 (aet) Iran, Bucaramanga

Russia 6-2 Spain, Cali

Argentina 5-0 Egypt, Medellin

Portugal 3-2 Azerbaijan, Cali

Semi-finals:

Iran 3-4 Russia, Medellin

Argentina 5-2 Portugal, Cali

Third-place play-off:

Iran 2-2 (4-3pens) Portugal, Cali

Final:

Russia 4-5 Argentina, Cali

Top scorer: Ricardinho (Portugal) 12



World Cup roll of honour



2016: Argentina 5-4 Russia (hosts: Colombia)

2012: Brazil 3-2 aet Spain (Thailand)

2008: Brazil 2-2, 4-3 pens Spain (Brazil)

2004: Spain 2-1 Italy (Chinese Taipei)

2000: Spain 4-3 Brazil (Guatemala)

1996: Brazil 6-4 Spain (Spain)

1992: Brazil 4-1 United States (Hong Kong)

1989: Brazil 2-1 Netherlands (Netherlands)