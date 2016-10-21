Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 qualifying draw

Friday 21 October 2016

Holders Spain will face 2016 semi-finalists Serbia after the UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 qualifying draw was made, with Kosovo and Germany included for the first time on the road to Slovenia.

The UEFA Futsal EURO main round draw in full
Holders Spain will play 2016 semi-finalists Serbia after the UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 qualifying draw was made, with Kosovo and Germany included for the first time.

Preliminary round draw
Group A (24–27 January): Georgia (hosts), Switzerland, Israel, Scotland

Group B (26–29 January): Greece, Moldova, Wales (hosts), San Marino

Group C (26–29 January): Latvia (hosts), Armenia, Estonia, Germany

Group D (24–27 January): England, Bulgaria (hosts), Albania, Malta

Group E (30 January–2 February): Norway, Denmark, Cyprus (hosts), Kosovo

Group F: (27–29 January): France, Andorra, Lithuania (hosts)

Group G (28–30 January): Sweden, Montenegro, Gibraltar (hosts)

Main round draw: 3–12 April 2017
Group 1: Italy, Netherlands, Belarus (hosts), Winner preliminary round Group A

Group 2: Azerbaijan (hosts), Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Winner preliminary round Group D

Group 3: Ukraine (hosts), Croatia, Belgium, Winner preliminary round Group G

Group 4: Portugal, Romania (hosts), Finland, Winner preliminary round Group C

Group 5: Spain (holders), Serbia, Poland (hosts), Winner preliminary round Group B

Group 6: Kazakhstan (hosts), Czech Republic, FYR Macedonia, Winner preliminary round Group E

Group 7: Russia, Slovakia, Turkey (hosts), Winner preliminary round Group F

• The seven main round group winners will progress to join Slovenia in the final tournament. The seven runners-up plus the best third-placed team will enter the play-offs on 10–13 & 24–27 September 2017. The winners of the four two-legged ties will complete the 12-team line-up for the finals

•  Finals: 30 January–10 February 2018 at Arena Stožice, Ljubljana

