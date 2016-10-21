UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 qualifying draw
Friday 21 October 2016
Holders Spain will face 2016 semi-finalists Serbia after the UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 qualifying draw was made, with Kosovo and Germany included for the first time on the road to Slovenia.
Holders Spain will play 2016 semi-finalists Serbia after the UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 qualifying draw was made, with Kosovo and Germany included for the first time.
Preliminary round draw
Group A (24–27 January): Georgia (hosts), Switzerland, Israel, Scotland
Group B (26–29 January): Greece, Moldova, Wales (hosts), San Marino
Group C (26–29 January): Latvia (hosts), Armenia, Estonia, Germany
Group D (24–27 January): England, Bulgaria (hosts), Albania, Malta
Group E (30 January–2 February): Norway, Denmark, Cyprus (hosts), Kosovo
Group F: (27–29 January): France, Andorra, Lithuania (hosts)
Group G (28–30 January): Sweden, Montenegro, Gibraltar (hosts)
Main round draw: 3–12 April 2017
Group 1: Italy, Netherlands, Belarus (hosts), Winner preliminary round Group A
Group 2: Azerbaijan (hosts), Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Winner preliminary round Group D
Group 3: Ukraine (hosts), Croatia, Belgium, Winner preliminary round Group G
Group 4: Portugal, Romania (hosts), Finland, Winner preliminary round Group C
Group 5: Spain (holders), Serbia, Poland (hosts), Winner preliminary round Group B
Group 6: Kazakhstan (hosts), Czech Republic, FYR Macedonia, Winner preliminary round Group E
Group 7: Russia, Slovakia, Turkey (hosts), Winner preliminary round Group F
• The seven main round group winners will progress to join Slovenia in the final tournament. The seven runners-up plus the best third-placed team will enter the play-offs on 10–13 & 24–27 September 2017. The winners of the four two-legged ties will complete the 12-team line-up for the finals
• Finals: 30 January–10 February 2018 at Arena Stožice, Ljubljana