Holders Spain will play 2016 semi-finalists Serbia after the UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 qualifying draw was made, with Kosovo and Germany included for the first time.



Preliminary round draw

Group A (24–27 January): Georgia (hosts), Switzerland, Israel, Scotland

Group B (26–29 January): Greece, Moldova, Wales (hosts), San Marino



Group C (26–29 January): Latvia (hosts), Armenia, Estonia, Germany

Group D (24–27 January): England, Bulgaria (hosts), Albania, Malta



Group E (30 January–2 February): Norway, Denmark, Cyprus (hosts), Kosovo

Group F: (27–29 January): France, Andorra, Lithuania (hosts)



Group G (28–30 January): Sweden, Montenegro, Gibraltar (hosts)

Main round draw: 3–12 April 2017

Group 1: Italy, Netherlands, Belarus (hosts), Winner preliminary round Group A

Group 2: Azerbaijan (hosts), Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Winner preliminary round Group D



Group 3: Ukraine (hosts), Croatia, Belgium, Winner preliminary round Group G

Group 4: Portugal, Romania (hosts), Finland, Winner preliminary round Group C

Group 5: Spain (holders), Serbia, Poland (hosts), Winner preliminary round Group B

Group 6: Kazakhstan (hosts), Czech Republic, FYR Macedonia, Winner preliminary round Group E



Group 7: Russia, Slovakia, Turkey (hosts), Winner preliminary round Group F

• The seven main round group winners will progress to join Slovenia in the final tournament. The seven runners-up plus the best third-placed team will enter the play-offs on 10–13 & 24–27 September 2017. The winners of the four two-legged ties will complete the 12-team line-up for the finals

• Finals: 30 January–10 February 2018 at Arena Stožice, Ljubljana