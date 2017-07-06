Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

Futsal EURO play-off draw made

Thursday 6 July 2017

The Czech Republic meet Serbia, France play Croatia, Romania take on Georgia and Hungary are up against Poland in September's UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 play-offs.

The result of the draw is displayed in the auditorium at UEFA headquarters
The result of the draw is displayed in the auditorium at UEFA headquarters ©Getty Images for UEFA

The two-legged UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 play-offs are set after the draw was made by former Spain goalkeeper Luis Amado.

Play-off ties (12 and 26 September)
Czech Republic v Serbia
France v Croatia
Romania v Georgia
Hungary v Poland

• France and Georgia have made it to the play-offs for the first time.

• Serbia reached the 2016 semi-finals as hosts; Croatia, the Czech Republic and Hungary were also in Belgrade.

• Romania last qualified in 2014; Poland's sole finals appearance was in 2001.

Already qualified: Slovenia (hosts), Italy, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Portugal, Spain (holders), Kazakhstan, Russia

• The finals are played from 30 January to 10 February 2018 at Arena Stožice, Ljubljana.

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 30 August 2017

Related Items

Spain, Italy, Russia among qualifiers as main round ends
11/04/2017

LiveSpain, Italy, Russia among qualifiers as main round ends

Italy, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Portugal, Spain, Kazakhstan and Russia joined hosts Slovenia in the finals by winning their main round groups while the eight play-off contenders are confirmed.
UEFA to revamp and expand futsal competitions
04/04/2017

LiveUEFA to revamp and expand futsal competitions

The UEFA Futsal EURO is to be expanded to 16 teams, Women's and Under-19 Futsal EUROs launched and a UEFA Futsal Champions League is to replace the UEFA Futsal Cup.
Ačimović and Stanković begin Futsal EURO build-up
30/01/2017

LiveAčimović and Stanković begin Futsal EURO build-up

UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 kicks off in one year and Slovenia's tournament ambassador Milenko Ačimović received the baton from 2016 counterpart – and brother-in-law – Dejan Stanković.
Spain, Italy, Russia among qualifiers as main round ends
11/04/2017

LiveSpain, Italy, Russia among qualifiers as main round ends

Italy, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Portugal, Spain, Kazakhstan and Russia joined hosts Slovenia in the finals by winning their main round groups while the eight play-off contenders are confirmed.
Top