Futsal EURO play-off draw made

The two-legged UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 play-offs are set after the draw was made by former Spain goalkeeper Luis Amado.

Play-off ties (12 and 26 September)

Czech Republic v Serbia

France v Croatia

Romania v Georgia

Hungary v Poland



• France and Georgia have made it to the play-offs for the first time.

• Serbia reached the 2016 semi-finals as hosts; Croatia, the Czech Republic and Hungary were also in Belgrade.

• Romania last qualified in 2014; Poland's sole finals appearance was in 2001.

Already qualified: Slovenia (hosts), Italy, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Portugal, Spain (holders), Kazakhstan, Russia

• The finals are played from 30 January to 10 February 2018 at Arena Stožice, Ljubljana.