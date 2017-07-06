Futsal EURO play-off draw made
Thursday 6 July 2017
The Czech Republic meet Serbia, France play Croatia, Romania take on Georgia and Hungary are up against Poland in September's UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 play-offs.
The two-legged UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 play-offs are set after the draw was made by former Spain goalkeeper Luis Amado.
Play-off ties (12 and 26 September)
Czech Republic v Serbia
France v Croatia
Romania v Georgia
Hungary v Poland
• France and Georgia have made it to the play-offs for the first time.
• Serbia reached the 2016 semi-finals as hosts; Croatia, the Czech Republic and Hungary were also in Belgrade.
• Romania last qualified in 2014; Poland's sole finals appearance was in 2001.
Already qualified: Slovenia (hosts), Italy, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Portugal, Spain (holders), Kazakhstan, Russia
• The finals are played from 30 January to 10 February 2018 at Arena Stožice, Ljubljana.