Futsal EURO play-offs: how they stand

The last four berths at UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 in Slovenia are decided on 26 September when the second legs of the play-offs take place with all the ties looking close after the opening games.

First legs ...

Czech Republic 3-4 Serbia

• The 2016 hosts and semi-finalists Serbia conceded first in Chomutov but were 4-1 up with ten minutes to go including two goals by Marko Perić. But David Cupák and Michal Seidler (his second goal of the game) ensured the Czech Rpeublic, who have not failed to qualify since 1999, remain in contention for the return in Nis.

France 1-1 Croatia



• France, who had never even made the play-offs before this year, looked like they were heading for victory through Samir Alla's opening goal only for Franko Jelovčić to level in the 34th minute. Still, France impressed a crowd of around 3,600 in Orchies and are certainly in contention for a finals debut as they travel to Dubrovnik.



Romania 2-2 Georgia

• The other play-off newcomers, Georgia, also found themselves pegged back in Deva. Nikoloz Kurtanidze and Murtaz Kakabadze put Georgia 2-0 up at half-time but two goals in the 25th minute by Romania debutant Savio Valadares ensured his team drew level before going to Tbilisi Sports Palace, the venue for the 2013 UEFA Futsal Cup finals.

Hungary 2-1 Poland

• Hungary were the only home team to win their first leg as Norbert Horváth struck before Zoltán Dróth converted a penalty early in the second half in Miskolc. Tomasz Lutecki's away goal then gave Poland hope of a first qualifcation since 2001 as they stage the second leg in Koszalin.

Already qualified: Azerbaijan, Italy, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Russia, Slovenia (hosts), Spain (holders), Ukraine

• The finals are played from 30 January to 10 February 2018 at Arena Stožice, Ljubljana. The draw is at 12:00CET on Friday 29 September at Ljubljana Castle in the Slovenian capital.