UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 finals draw made

UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 hosts Slovenia have been handed a tough group with Italy and Serbia while France's debut match will be against holders Spain after the draw was made at Ljubljana castle on Friday. Tournament ambassadors Mile Ačimović and Mile Simeunović, as well as skiing star Tina Maze, conducted the draw.

Group A: Slovenia (hosts), Italy, Serbia

Group B: Russia, Kazakhstan, Poland

Group C: Portugal, Ukraine, Romania

Group D: Spain (holders), Azerbaijan, France

Slovenia will start against the 2016 hosts Serbia (who beat Slovenia 5-1 in the opening game of those finals in Belgrade) and also meet the last team to lift the trophy on home soil (in 2003), Italy.

Russia beat Kazakhstan 2-1 in the 2016 group stage before both went on to win medals (Russia second, Kazakhstan third). Poland are in their first finals since 2001.

Portugal defeated Romania 4-0 in qualifying for these finals.

First-time qualifiers France will open against holders Spain, who defeated Azerbaijan 4-2 in the 2016 FIFA Futsal World Cup group stage.

The finals run from 30 January to 10 February at Arena Stožice, Ljubljana.

Finals schedule (kick-off times tbc)

Group stage

Tuesday 30 January

Group A: Slovenia v Serbia

Group B: Russia v Poland

Wednesday 31 January

Group C: Portugal v Romania

Group D: Spain v France

Thursday 1 February

Group A: Serbia v Italy

Group B: Poland v Kazakhstan

Friday 2 February

Group C: Romania v Ukraine

Group D: France v Azerbaijan

Saturday 3 February

Group A: Italy v Slovenia

Group B: Kazakhstan v Russia

Sunday 4 February

Group C: Ukraine v Portugal

Group D: Azerbaijan v Spain

Quarter-finals

Monday 5 February

QF1: Winner A v Runner-up B

QF2: Runner-up A v Winner B

Tuesday 6 February

QF3: Winner C v Runner-up D

QF4: Runner-up C v Winner D

Semi-finals

Thursday 8 February

SF1: QF1 v QF3

SF2: QF2 v QF4

Finals day

Saturday 10 February

Third-place play-off

Final