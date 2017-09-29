Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 finals draw made

Friday 29 September 2017

Hosts Slovenia have been handed a tough group with Italy and Serbia while France's debut finals match will be against holders Spain after the draw was made in Ljubljana.

Mile Ačimović helps make the draw in Ljubljana
Mile Ačimović helps make the draw in Ljubljana ©UEFA.com

UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 hosts Slovenia have been handed a tough group with Italy and Serbia while France's debut match will be against holders Spain after the draw was made at Ljubljana castle on Friday. Tournament ambassadors Mile Ačimović and Mile Simeunović, as well as skiing star Tina Maze, conducted the draw.

Group A: Slovenia (hosts), Italy, Serbia

Group B: Russia, Kazakhstan, Poland

Group C: Portugal, Ukraine, Romania

Group D: Spain (holders), Azerbaijan, France

Draw guide

  • Slovenia will start against the 2016 hosts Serbia (who beat Slovenia 5-1 in the opening game of those finals in Belgrade) and also meet the last team to lift the trophy on home soil (in 2003), Italy.
  • Russia beat Kazakhstan 2-1 in the 2016 group stage before both went on to win medals (Russia second, Kazakhstan third). Poland are in their first finals since 2001.
  • Portugal defeated Romania 4-0 in qualifying for these finals.
  • First-time qualifiers France will open against holders Spain, who defeated Azerbaijan 4-2 in the 2016 FIFA Futsal World Cup group stage.
  • The finals run from 30 January to 10 February at Arena Stožice, Ljubljana.
See how Spain won the 2016 title
See how Spain won the 2016 title

Finals schedule (kick-off times tbc)
Group stage
Tuesday 30 January
Group A: Slovenia v Serbia
Group B: Russia v Poland
Wednesday 31 January
Group C: Portugal v Romania
Group D: Spain v France
Thursday 1 February
Group A: Serbia v Italy
Group B: Poland v Kazakhstan
Friday 2 February
Group C: Romania v Ukraine
Group D: France v Azerbaijan
Saturday 3 February
Group A: Italy v Slovenia
Group B: Kazakhstan v Russia
Sunday 4 February
Group C: Ukraine v Portugal
Group D: Azerbaijan v Spain

Quarter-finals
Monday 5 February
QF1: Winner A v Runner-up B
QF2: Runner-up A v Winner B
Tuesday 6 February
QF3: Winner C v Runner-up D
QF4: Runner-up C v Winner D

Semi-finals
Thursday 8 February
SF1: QF1 v QF3
SF2: QF2 v QF4

Finals day
Saturday 10 February
Third-place play-off
Final

France, Poland, Romania, Serbia come through play-offs
26/09/2017

LiveFrance, Poland, Romania, Serbia come through play-offs

France beat Croatia to earn a final tournament debut, as they joined Serbia, Romania and Poland in qualifying for UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 via the play-offs.
Spain, Italy, Russia among qualifiers as main round ends
11/04/2017

LiveSpain, Italy, Russia among qualifiers as main round ends

Italy, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Portugal, Spain, Kazakhstan and Russia joined hosts Slovenia in the finals by winning their main round groups while the eight play-off contenders are confirmed.
UEFA to revamp and expand futsal competitions
04/04/2017

LiveUEFA to revamp and expand futsal competitions

The UEFA Futsal EURO is to be expanded to 16 teams, Women's and Under-19 Futsal EUROs launched and a UEFA Futsal Champions League is to replace the UEFA Futsal Cup.
