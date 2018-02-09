Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Futsal EURO final: Portugal v Spain – all you need to know

Friday 9 February 2018 by Paul Saffer from Ljubljana

Holders Spain face neighbours Portugal for the second time in a UEFA Futsal EURO final, putting their title on the line in Ljubljana on Saturday: read the full lowdown, including where to watch.

Spain coach José Venancio López and Portugal's Jorge Braz pose with the trophy
Spain coach José Venancio López and Portugal's Jorge Braz pose with the trophy ©Sportsfile

Key stats

Portugal: in second major final having lost 2010 decider 4-2 to Spain; their only win in 26 attempts v neighbours came 3-2 in a Salamanca friendly on 27 September 2005 (Ricardinho was in Portugal's team).
Spain: in ninth final in 11 attempts, aiming for eighth title including second in a row; also won two FIFA Futsal World Cups and contested five finals.

Head to head

All matches
Spain 20 wins, 100 goals
Portugal 1 win, 41 goals
Draws 5

2016 quarter-final: Portugal 2-6 Spain

Competitive meetings (all in UEFA Futsal EURO final tournaments)
2016 quarter-finals (Belgrade): Portugal 2-6 Spain
2014 third-place play-off (Antwerp): Portugal 4-8 Spain
2010 final (Debrecen): Portugal 2-4 Spain
2010 group stage (Debrecen): Portugal 1-6 Spain
2007 semi-finals (Porto): Spain 2-2 Portugal (aet, 4-3 pens)
2005 group stage (Ostrava): Portugal 1-3 Spain
2003 group stage (Caserta): Spain 3-3 Portugal

  • 2010 final line-ups included Ortiz and Lin (who both scored for Spain), Bebe, João Matos and Pedro Cary (Portugal, with André Sousa also in the squad but not in the 12 named that day). José Venancio López was in his second final as Spain coach (he has won all four: 2007, 2010, 2013 and 2016)

Key players

Portugal
Ricardinho: 2018 finals top scorer on six goals; all-time finals top scorer on 21 goals; scored spectacular goals against Spain in 2016 and 2007 final tournaments; in first major final having played at five EUROs (was injured in 2010) and three Futsal World Cups.
Bruno Coelho: overall 2018 competition joint top scorer on nine goals, including four strikes in Ljubljana.

Spain
Pola: scored only goal in victories over Azerbaijan and Ukraine as well as netting against Kazakhstan.
Ortiz: targeting record-equalling fifth title after 2010, 2012 and 2016 triumphs (record already belongs to Kike and Luis Amado); notched opening goal in 2010 final v Portugal.

Team news
Sergio Lozano misses out for Spain with thigh injury; Portugal are at full strength.

Highlights: Spain win epic semi-final

Road to the final

Portugal
Qualifying main round: Latvia 2-1, Finland 5-1, Romania 4-0 (Group D winners)
Group stage: Romania 4-1, Ukraine 5-3 (Group C winners)
Quarter-final: Azerbaijan 8-1
Semi-final: Russia 3-2

Spain
Qualifying main round: Moldova 7-0, Serbia 6-0, Poland 1-1 (Group E winners)
Group stage: France 4-4Azerbaijan 1-0 (Group D winners)
Quarter-final: Ukraine 1-0
Semi-final: Kazakhstan 5-5 (aet, 3-1pens)

Where to watch

Full details of TV coverage/streams

Ricardinho's rabona against Romania

How else can I follow the final?

UEFA.com will have live build-up, updates and reaction in our MatchCentre plus highlights from 24:00CET after the final. Join the conversation with @UEFAFutsal on Twitter and Facebook using #FutsalEURO.

Beginners' guide

What is futsal?

A five-a-side game played between squads of 14 with rolling substitutions, the matches lasting 20 minutes each way with a stopping clock. With a small pitch and high tempo, control, pace and skills are all-important, hence the likes of Hulk, Neymar and Alex Teixeira crediting futsal with their technical ability. Read our full guide to the rules.

Highlights: Spain pip Kazakhstan to final on penalties
08/02/2018

LiveHighlights: Spain pip Kazakhstan to final on penalties

Spain will go for an eighth title against Portugal on Saturday after beating Kazakhstan 3-1 on penalties following an epic semi-final that ended 5-5 after extra time.
Highlights: Portugal edge out Russia to reach final
08/02/2018

LiveHighlights: Portugal edge out Russia to reach final

Portugal came from behind to beat Russia 3-2 following a thrilling ending and reach their second UEFA Futsal EURO final after 2010
Where to watch UEFA Futsal EURO 2018
06/02/2018

LiveWhere to watch UEFA Futsal EURO 2018

You can watch UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 across Europe and the world thanks to UEFA's broadcast partners and the live streaming of games on UEFA.com and our YouTube channel UEFA.tv.
