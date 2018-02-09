Futsal EURO final: Portugal v Spain – all you need to know

Key stats

Portugal: in second major final having lost 2010 decider 4-2 to Spain; their only win in 26 attempts v neighbours came 3-2 in a Salamanca friendly on 27 September 2005 (Ricardinho was in Portugal's team).

Spain: in ninth final in 11 attempts, aiming for eighth title including second in a row; also won two FIFA Futsal World Cups and contested five finals.

Head to head

All matches

Spain 20 wins, 100 goals

Portugal 1 win, 41 goals

Draws 5

Log in for free to watch the highlights 2016 quarter-final: Portugal 2-6 Spain

Competitive meetings (all in UEFA Futsal EURO final tournaments)

2016 quarter-finals (Belgrade): Portugal 2-6 Spain

2014 third-place play-off (Antwerp): Portugal 4-8 Spain

2010 final (Debrecen): Portugal 2-4 Spain

2010 group stage (Debrecen): Portugal 1-6 Spain

2007 semi-finals (Porto): Spain 2-2 Portugal (aet, 4-3 pens)

2005 group stage (Ostrava): Portugal 1-3 Spain

2003 group stage (Caserta): Spain 3-3 Portugal

2010 final line-ups included Ortiz and Lin (who both scored for Spain), Bebe, João Matos and Pedro Cary (Portugal, with A ndré Sousa also in the squad but not in the 12 named that day). José Venancio López was in his second final as Spain coach (he has won all four: 2007, 2010, 2013 and 2016)



Key players

Portugal

Ricardinho: 2018 finals top scorer on six goals; all-time finals top scorer on 21 goals; scored spectacular goals against Spain in 2016 and 2007 final tournaments; in first major final having played at five EUROs (was injured in 2010) and three Futsal World Cups.

Bruno Coelho: overall 2018 competition joint top scorer on nine goals, including four strikes in Ljubljana.

Spain

Pola: scored only goal in victories over Azerbaijan and Ukraine as well as netting against Kazakhstan.

Ortiz: targeting record-equalling fifth title after 2010, 2012 and 2016 triumphs (record already belongs to Kike and Luis Amado); notched opening goal in 2010 final v Portugal.

Team news

Sergio Lozano misses out for Spain with thigh injury; Portugal are at full strength.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Spain win epic semi-final

Road to the final

Portugal

Qualifying main round: Latvia 2-1, Finland 5-1, Romania 4-0 (Group D winners)

Group stage: Romania 4-1, Ukraine 5-3 (Group C winners)

Quarter-final: Azerbaijan 8-1

Semi-final: Russia 3-2

Spain

Qualifying main round: Moldova 7-0, Serbia 6-0, Poland 1-1 (Group E winners)

Group stage: France 4-4, Azerbaijan 1-0 (Group D winners)

Quarter-final: Ukraine 1-0

Semi-final: Kazakhstan 5-5 (aet, 3-1pens)

Where to watch

Full details of TV coverage/streams

Log in for free to watch the highlights Ricardinho's rabona against Romania

How else can I follow the final?

UEFA.com will have live build-up, updates and reaction in our MatchCentre plus highlights from 24:00CET after the final. Join the conversation with @UEFAFutsal on Twitter and Facebook using #FutsalEURO.

Beginners' guide

What is futsal?

A five-a-side game played between squads of 14 with rolling substitutions, the matches lasting 20 minutes each way with a stopping clock. With a small pitch and high tempo, control, pace and skills are all-important, hence the likes of Hulk, Neymar and Alex Teixeira crediting futsal with their technical ability. Read our full guide to the rules.