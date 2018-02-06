Where to watch UEFA Futsal EURO 2018
Tuesday 6 February 2018
You can watch UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 across Europe and the world thanks to UEFA's broadcast partners and the live streaming of games on UEFA.com and our YouTube channel UEFA.tv.
In territories where there is no broadcast coverage listed below (as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, FYR Macedonia, Montenegro, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia), fans can stream every game live for free on UEFA.com and via the UEFA.tv channel on YouTube. Highlights of every match will also be available on both platforms as of midnight CET after each matchday in all territories.
Where to watch: Official broadcast partners & streaming territories (subject to update)
EUROPE
Azerbaijan: CBC Sport
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, FYR Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia: SportKlub (all Slovenia & Serbia matches, both semi-finals and final free to air), UEFA.com/UEFA.tv
Denmark, Greenland, Faroe Islands, Finland, Norway, Sweden: Viaplay
France, Monaco, Andorra: L'Equipe (live matches, plus nightly clips in L'Equipe du Soir)
Italy, San Marino, Vatican City: Fox
Kazakhstan: Khabar, www.khabar.kz (Kazakhstan matches only)
Latvia: Best4Sport TV
Poland: Polsat
Portugal: RTP (RPT2/RTP Play)
Romania: Pro X/www.voyo.ro
Russia: Match TV, UEFA.com/UEFA.tv
Slovenia (radio): RTV Slovenia
Spain, Andorra: DMax, Mega/Atresplayer
Turkey: S Sport/www.ssport.tv
Ukraine: TRBC Ukraine (Football 1/Football 2/www.oll.tv)
OUTSIDE EUROPE
Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine (including the Gaza Strip and the West Bank), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: beIN Sports
Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Columbia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela: ESPN
China: Super Sports
United States (inc Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Midway and Guam): ESPN, Univision
ALL OTHER TERRITORIES
Where no rights sold: UEFA.com/UEFA.tv free stream
All information subject to change.