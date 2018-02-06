Where to watch UEFA Futsal EURO 2018

You can watch UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 across Europe and the world thanks to UEFA's broadcast partners and the live streaming of games on UEFA.com and our YouTube channel UEFA.tv.

In territories where there is no broadcast coverage listed below (as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, FYR Macedonia, Montenegro, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia), fans can stream every game live for free on UEFA.com and via the UEFA.tv channel on YouTube. Highlights of every match will also be available on both platforms as of midnight CET after each matchday in all territories.

Where to watch: Official broadcast partners & streaming territories (subject to update)

EUROPE

Azerbaijan: CBC Sport

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, FYR Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia: SportKlub (all Slovenia & Serbia matches, both semi-finals and final free to air), UEFA.com/UEFA.tv

Denmark, Greenland, Faroe Islands, Finland, Norway, Sweden: Viaplay

France, Monaco, Andorra: L'Equipe (live matches, plus nightly clips in L'Equipe du Soir)

Italy, San Marino, Vatican City: Fox

Kazakhstan: Khabar, www.khabar.kz (Kazakhstan matches only)

Latvia: Best4Sport TV

Poland: Polsat

Portugal: RTP (RPT2/RTP Play)

Romania: Pro X/www.voyo.ro

Russia: Match TV, UEFA.com/UEFA.tv

Slovenia (radio): RTV Slovenia

Spain, Andorra: DMax, Mega/Atresplayer

Turkey: S Sport/www.ssport.tv

Ukraine: TRBC Ukraine (Football 1/Football 2/www.oll.tv)

OUTSIDE EUROPE



Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine (including the Gaza Strip and the West Bank), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: beIN Sports

Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Columbia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela: ESPN

China: Super Sports

United States (inc Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Midway and Guam): ESPN, Univision

ALL OTHER TERRITORIES

Where no rights sold: UEFA.com/UEFA.tv free stream

All information subject to change.