Futsal EURO qualifying round play-offs
Wednesday 9 December 2020
Armenia, Denmark, Greece, Israel, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Switzerland claimed spots in the qualifying group stage.
The UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying play-offs decidedthe last seven spots in the new home-and-away qualifying group stage.
- The nine UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying round group runners-up and five third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their group entered the qualifying round play-offs.
- The play-off winners join the qualifying group winners and FIFA Futsal World Cup elite-round contenders in the qualifying group stage played as home and away groups over six matchdays between December and April.
- Fifteen teams will eventually join the Netherlands in the finals in Amsterdam and Groningen from 19 January to 6 February 2022.
Play-off guide
- Winners: Armenia, Denmark, Greece, Israel, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Switzerland
- Israel got through a round of futsal competition for the first time to get to this stage and have done so again by pipping Cyprus.
- San Marino progressed through a round for the first time in any UEFA competition at any level to reach this stage but fell to Denmark.
- Montenegro eliminated 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup hosts Lithuania, who will now make their finals debut in the global competition next September.
- Germany trailed Switzerland 7-4 on aggregate with just over ten minutes left of their second leg but fell short only on away goals.
- 2012 qualifiers Turkey equalised in the last minute of their second leg in Greece but were also pipped on away goals.
- Armenia saw off Bulgaria in a tie postponed to December.
- The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has decided that England have forfeited their tie against North Macedonia, who are deemed to have won both legs 5-0.
Already in qualifying group stage
- Teams who competed in the 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Italy, Kazakhstan, Portugal (holders), Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine
- Qualifying round group winners: Albania, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Moldova, Norway, Poland
Second legs
9 December
Armenia 3-1 Bulgaria (played in Varna, agg: 7-1)
12 November
Greece 1-1 Turkey (agg: 4-4, Greece win on away goals)
9 November
Germany 5-3 Switzerland (agg: 7-7, Switzerland win on away goals)
8 November
Denmark 2-0 San Marino (agg: 4-1)
Lithuania 1-2 Montenegro (agg: 1-5)
7 November
Cyprus 3-3 Israel (agg: 5-6)
First legs
6 December
Bulgaria 0-4 Armenia
6 November
Turkey 3-3 Greece
Switzerland 4-2 Germany
4 November
San Marino 1-2 Denmark
3 November
Israel 3-2 Cyprus
2 November
Montenegro 3-0 Lithuania
Qualifying group stage
Group 1: Denmark, Croatia, Albania, Ukraine
Group 2: Armenia, France, Georgia, Russia
Group 3: Greece, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Moldova
Group 4: North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group 5: Israel, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Belarus
Group 6: Switzerland, Spain, Latvia, Slovenia
Group 7: Montenegro, Italy, Belgium, Finland
Group 8: Poland, Portugal (holders), Norway, Czech Republic
Play-off
Eighth-ranked runner-up vs Seventh-ranked runner-up
- Two-legged tie from 14–17 November 2021.