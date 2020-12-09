Futsal EURO qualifying round play-offs

Wednesday 9 December 2020

Armenia, Denmark, Greece, Israel, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Switzerland claimed spots in the qualifying group stage.

Switzerland pipped Germany on away goals
The UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying play-offs decidedthe last seven spots in the new home-and-away qualifying group stage.

  • The nine UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying round group runners-up and five third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their group entered the qualifying round play-offs.
  • The play-off winners join the qualifying group winners and FIFA Futsal World Cup elite-round contenders in the qualifying group stage played as home and away groups over six matchdays between December and April.
  • Fifteen teams will eventually join the Netherlands in the finals in Amsterdam and Groningen from 19 January to 6 February 2022.

Play-off guide

  • Winners: Armenia, Denmark, Greece, Israel, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Switzerland
  • Israel got through a round of futsal competition for the first time to get to this stage and have done so again by pipping Cyprus.
  • San Marino progressed through a round for the first time in any UEFA competition at any level to reach this stage but fell to Denmark.
  • Montenegro eliminated 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup hosts Lithuania, who will now make their finals debut in the global competition next September.
  • Germany trailed Switzerland 7-4 on aggregate with just over ten minutes left of their second leg but fell short only on away goals.
  • 2012 qualifiers Turkey equalised in the last minute of their second leg in Greece but were also pipped on away goals.
  • Armenia saw off Bulgaria in a tie postponed to December.
  • The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has decided that England have forfeited their tie against North Macedonia, who are deemed to have won both legs 5-0.

Already in qualifying group stage

Second legs

Denmark ended the hopes of San Marino
9 December
Armenia 3-1 Bulgaria (played in Varna, agg: 7-1)

12 November
Greece 1-1 Turkey (agg: 4-4, Greece win on away goals)

9 November
Germany 5-3 Switzerland (agg: 7-7, Switzerland win on away goals)

8 November
Denmark 2-0 San Marino (agg: 4-1)
Lithuania 1-2 Montenegro (agg: 1-5)

7 November
Cyprus 3-3 Israel (agg: 5-6)

First legs

Israel beat Cyprus to continue their best-ever run
6 December
Bulgaria 0-4 Armenia

6 November
Turkey 3-3 Greece
Switzerland 4-2 Germany

4 November
San Marino 1-2 Denmark

3 November
Israel 3-2 Cyprus

2 November
Montenegro 3-0 Lithuania

Qualifying group stage

Group 1: Denmark, Croatia, Albania, Ukraine

Group 2: Armenia, France, Georgia, Russia

Group 3: Greece, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Moldova

Group 4: North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group 5: Israel, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Belarus

Group 6: Switzerland, Spain, Latvia, Slovenia

Group 7: Montenegro, Italy, Belgium, Finland

Group 8: Poland, Portugal (holders), Norway, Czech Republic

Play-off

Eighth-ranked runner-up vs Seventh-ranked runner-up

  • Two-legged tie from 14–17 November 2021.
