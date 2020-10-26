Futsal EURO qualifying round play-offs
Monday 26 October 2020
Article summary
November's ties will decide the last seven qualifying group stage places.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying play-offs run from 2 to 11 November and decide the last seven spots in the new home-and-away qualifying group stage beginning in December.
- The nine UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying round group runners-up and five third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their group enter the qualifying round play-offs.
- The play-off winners join the qualifying group winners and FIFA Futsal World Cup elite-round contenders in the qualifying group stage played as home and away groups over six matchdays between December 2020 and April 2021.
- Fifteen teams will eventually join the Netherlands in the finals in Amsterdam and Groningen from 19 January to 6 February 2022.
Play-off guide
- San Marino progressed through a round for the first time in any UEFA competition at any level to reach this stage.
- Israel also got through a round of futsal competition for the first time.
- Turkey qualified for the 2012 finals.
- Lithuania will compete in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup as hosts.
- Both legs of the tie between England and North Macedonia will be played in Skopje
Already in qualifying group stage
- Teams who competed in the 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Italy, Kazakhstan, Portugal (holders), Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine
- Qualifying round group winners: Albania, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Moldova, Norway, Poland
First legs
2 November
Montenegro vs Lithuania
3 November
Israel vs Cyprus
4 November
San Marino vs Denmark
5 November
Bulgaria vs Armenia
6 November
Turkey vs Greece
Switzerland vs Germany
8 November
England vs North Macedonia (played in North Macedonia)
Second legs
7 November
Cyprus vs Israel
8 November
Denmark vs San Marino
Armenia vs Bulgaria
Lithuania vs Montenegro
9 November
North Macedonia vs England
Germany vs Switzerland
10 November
Greece vs Turkey
Qualifying group stage draw
Group 1: San Marino/Denmark, Croatia, Albania, Ukraine
Group 2: Bulgaria/Armenia, France, Georgia, Russia
Group 3: Turkey/Greece, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Moldova
Group 4: England/North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group 5: Israel/Cyprus, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Belarus
Group 6: Switzerland/Germany, Spain, Latvia, Slovenia
Group 7: Montenegro/Lithuania, Italy, Belgium, Finland
Group 8: Poland, Portugal (holders), Norway, Czech Republic
Play-off
Eighth-ranked runner-up vs Seventh-ranked runner-up
- Two-legged tie from 14–17 November 2021.