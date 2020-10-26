Futsal EURO qualifying round play-offs

Monday 26 October 2020

November's ties will decide the last seven qualifying group stage places.

The UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying play-offs run from 2 to 11 November and decide the last seven spots in the new home-and-away qualifying group stage beginning in December.

  • The nine UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying round group runners-up and five third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their group enter the qualifying round play-offs.
  • The play-off winners join the qualifying group winners and FIFA Futsal World Cup elite-round contenders in the qualifying group stage played as home and away groups over six matchdays between December 2020 and April 2021.
  • Fifteen teams will eventually join the Netherlands in the finals in Amsterdam and Groningen from 19 January to 6 February 2022.

Play-off guide

  • San Marino progressed through a round for the first time in any UEFA competition at any level to reach this stage.
  • Israel also got through a round of futsal competition for the first time.
  • Turkey qualified for the 2012 finals.
  • Lithuania will compete in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup as hosts.
  • Both legs of the tie between England and North Macedonia will be played in Skopje

Already in qualifying group stage

First legs

Germany take on Switzerland
2 November
Montenegro vs Lithuania

3 November
Israel vs Cyprus

4 November
San Marino vs Denmark

5 November
Bulgaria vs Armenia

6 November
Turkey vs Greece
Switzerland vs Germany

8 November
England vs North Macedonia (played in North Macedonia)

Second legs

7 November
Cyprus vs Israel 

8 November
Denmark vs San Marino 
Armenia vs Bulgaria 
Lithuania vs Montenegro

9 November
North Macedonia vs England 
Germany vs Switzerland 

10 November
Greece vs Turkey

Qualifying group stage draw

Futsal EURO 2018 final highlights
Group 1: San Marino/Denmark, Croatia, Albania, Ukraine

Group 2: Bulgaria/Armenia, France, Georgia, Russia

Group 3: Turkey/Greece, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Moldova

Group 4: England/North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group 5: Israel/Cyprus, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Belarus

Group 6: Switzerland/Germany, Spain, Latvia, Slovenia

Group 7: Montenegro/Lithuania, Italy, Belgium, Finland

Group 8: Poland, Portugal (holders), Norway, Czech Republic

Play-off

Eighth-ranked runner-up vs Seventh-ranked runner-up

  • Two-legged tie from 14–17 November 2021.
