Futsal EURO qualifying round play-offs
Thursday 12 March 2020
The postponed ties will decide the last seven qualifying group stage places.
- The nine UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying round group runners-up and five third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their group enter the qualifying round play-offs.
- The play-off winners join the qualifying group winners and FIFA Futsal World Cup elite-round contenders in the qualifying group stage played next year as home and away groups over six matchdays in 2021.
- Fifteen teams will eventually join the Netherlands in the finals in Amsterdam and Groningen from 19 January to 6 February 2022.
The ties (postponed)
Montenegro v Lithuania
Bulgaria v Armenia
Turkey v Greece
England v North Macedonia
Israel v Cyprus
San Marino v Denmark
Switzerland v Germany
Play-off guide
- San Marino progressed through a round for the first time in any UEFA competition at any level.
- Israel also got through a round of futsal competition for the first time.
- Turkey qualified for the 2012 finals.
- Lithuania will compete in the 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup as hosts.
Already in qualifying group stage
- Teams who competed in the 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Italy, Kazakhstan, Portugal (holders), Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine
- Qualifying round group winners: Albania, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Moldova, Norway, Poland
Road to the Netherlands
Qualifying group stage matchdays 1 & 2: February 2021
Qualifying group stage matchdays 3 & 4: April 2021
Qualifying group stage matchdays 5 & 6: September 2021
Play-off draw: September 2021, Nyon
Play-offs: October 2021
Final tournament draw: late 2021, tbc
Final tournament: 19 January–6 February 2022, Netherlands