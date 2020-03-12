Kick out COVID-19 by following the World Health Organization and FIFA's five steps to help stop the disease’s spread.

1. Wash hands 2. Cough into bent elbow 3. Don't touch your face 4. Keep physical distance 5. Stay at home if unwell.
More info > 

Futsal EURO qualifying round play-offs

Thursday 12 March 2020

The postponed ties will decide the last seven qualifying group stage places.

©UEFA
  • The nine UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying round group runners-up and five third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their group enter the qualifying round play-offs.
  • The play-off winners join the qualifying group winners and FIFA Futsal World Cup elite-round contenders in the qualifying group stage played next year as home and away groups over six matchdays in 2021.
  • Fifteen teams will eventually join the Netherlands in the finals in Amsterdam and Groningen from 19 January to 6 February 2022.

The ties (postponed)

Germany take on Switzerland
Germany take on SwitzerlandDFB

Montenegro v Lithuania
Bulgaria v Armenia
Turkey v Greece
England v North Macedonia
Israel v Cyprus
San Marino v Denmark
Switzerland v Germany

Play-off guide

  • San Marino progressed through a round for the first time in any UEFA competition at any level.
  • Israel also got through a round of futsal competition for the first time.
  • Turkey qualified for the 2012 finals.
  • Lithuania will compete in the 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup as hosts.

Already in qualifying group stage

Road to the Netherlands

Qualifying group stage matchdays 1 & 2: February 2021
Qualifying group stage matchdays 3 & 4: April 2021
Qualifying group stage matchdays 5 & 6: September 2021
Play-off draw: September 2021, Nyon
Play-offs: October 2021
Final tournament draw: late 2021, tbc
Final tournament: 19 January–6 February 2022, Netherlands

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 26 March 2020
Top