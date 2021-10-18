UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Meet the Futsal EURO finalists

Monday 18 October 2021

The draw is made: see the contenders in each group at the Netherlands finals from 19 January to 6 February 2022.

UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 is the first tournament since the competition changed from a biennial 12-team event to a 16-nation finals played every four years, and 15 of the 16 teams taking part in the Netherlands from 19 January to 6 February next year are now confirmed.

The eight group winners and the six best runners-up from the qualifying group stage played home and away between December and April will join the hosts in Amsterdam and Groningen, with the draw at 18:00 CET on 18 October at the KNVB Campus in Zeist. The other runners-up, Serbia and Belarus, will play off between 14 and 17 November for the remaining finals place.

Finals draw

The draw

Group A: Netherlands (hosts), Serbia/Belarus*, Ukraine, Portugal

Group B: Kazakhstan, Italy, Slovenia, Finland

Group C: Russia, Poland, Slovakia, Croatia

Group D: Georgia, Spain, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina

GROUP A

NETHERLANDS (HOSTS)

Netherlands
NetherlandsKNVB

How they qualified: Hosts

Futsal EURO best: Fourth place (1999)

Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify

Key fact: Were runners-up as hosts of the first Futsal World Cup in 1989.

UKRAINE

Ukraine
UkraineDrago Sopta via HNS

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 1 runners-up

Futsal EURO best: Runners-up (2001, 2003)

Futsal EURO 2018: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Have got past the group stage then fallen in the quarter-finals in the last five editions.

PORTUGAL (HOLDERS)

Portugal
PortugalFPF

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 8 winners

Futsal EURO best: Winners (2018)

Futsal EURO 2018: Winners

2021 World Cup: Winners

Key fact: Beat Spain in extra time to win their first title in Ljubljana and added a first Word Cup title in Lithuania in October 2021.

PLAY-OFF TEAMS

BELARUS

Belarus finished behind Kazakhstan in their group
Belarus finished behind Kazakhstan in their groupKFF

How they reached the play-off: Qualifying group stage Group 5 runners-up (W3 D0 L3 F26 A15)

Previous play-offs: EURO 2016, L2-3agg vs Czech Republic; 2016 World Cup, L3-6agg vs Russia; 2012 World Cup, L2-11agg vs Portugal; 2008 World Cup, L2-6agg vs Russia; 2004 World Cup, L2-7agg vs Ukraine

Futsal EURO best: Group stage (2010)

Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify

SERBIA

Serbia are aiming to qualify for their sixth Futsal EURO out of the last seven
Serbia are aiming to qualify for their sixth Futsal EURO out of the last sevenNebojsa Parausic / MN press via FSS

How they reached the play-off: Qualifying group stage Group 4 runners-up (W2 D3 L1 F18 A13)

Previous play-offs: EURO 2018, W8-7agg vs Czech Republic; EURO 2014, L3-9agg vs Romania; 2020 World Cup, W6-5agg vs Finland; 2016 World Cup, L2-4agg vs Portugal; 2012 World Cup, W6-2agg vs Hungary

Futsal EURO best: Fourth place (2016)

Futsal EURO 2018: Quarter-finals

2021 World Cup: Round of 16

GROUP B

KAZAKHSTAN

Kazakhstan
KazakhstanKFF

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 5 winners

Futsal EURO best: Third place (2016)

Futsal EURO 2018: Fourth place

2021 World Cup: Fourth place

Key fact: Kairat Almaty, who supply much of the squad, were UEFA Futsal Cup winners in 2013 and 2015.

ITALY

Italy
ItalyGetty Images

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 7 winners

Futsal EURO best: Winners (2003, 2014)

Futsal EURO 2018: Group stage

Key fact: 2018 was the first time Italy had not finished among the top eight.

SLOVENIA

Slovenia
SloveniaAles Fevzer va NZS

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 6 runners-up

Futsal EURO best: Quarter-finals

Futsal EURO 2018: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Were hosts in 2018.

FINLAND

Finland
FinlandJuha Tamminen via FA of Finland

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 7 runners-up

Futsal EURO best: Never previously qualified

Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify

Key fact: Coached since 2013 by Mićo Martić and have ended a series of narrow qualifying near-misses, including a 6-5 aggregate loss to Serbia in a Futsal World Cup play-off late last year.

What is futsal? A beginner's guide

GROUP C

RUSSIA

Russia
RussiaRFS

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 2 winners

Futsal EURO best: Winners (1999)

Futsal EURO 2018: Third place

2021 World Cup: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Reached five out of seven finals from 2005 to 2016.

POLAND

Poland
PolandPaula Duda via PZPN

How they qualified: Qualifying round Group C winners, Qualifying group stage Group 8 runners-up

Futsal EURO best: Group stage (2001, 2018)

Futsal EURO 2018: Group stage

Key fact: Held Russia 1-1 in their opening group game in 2018, Michał Kubik equalising with nine seconds left.

SLOVAKIA

Slovakia
SlovakiaSFZ

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 3 runners-up

Futsal EURO best: Never qualified

Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify

Key fact: Previously reached the qualifying play-offs for the 2014 and 2016 finals.

CROATIA

Croatia
CroatiaDrago Sopta via HFF

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 1 winners

Futsal EURO best: Fourth place (2012)

Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify

Key fact: A competition-record crowd of 14,300 watched their 2012 semi-final with Russia in Zagreb.

GROUP D

GEORGIA

Georgia
GeorgiaGetty Images

How they qualified: Qualifying round Group F winners, Qualifying group stage Group 2 runners-up

Futsal EURO best: Never previously qualified

Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify

Key fact: Reached qualifying play-offs for the first time in the 2018 edition but were pipped by Romania despite a 2-2 first-leg away draw.

SPAIN

Spain
SpainRFEF

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 6 winners

Futsal EURO best: Winners (1996, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2016)

Futsal EURO 2018: Runners-up

2021 World Cup: Quarter-finals

Key fact: As well as their domination of Futsal EURO, Spain are Europe's only two--time Futsal World Cup winners, in 2004 and 2008.

AZERBAIJAN

Azerbaijan
AzerbaijanSFZ

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 3 winners

Futsal EURO best: Fourth place (2010)

Futsal EURO 2018: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Reached the semi-finals on debut in 2010 and have not failed to qualify since.

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and HerzegovinaFedja Krvavac

How they qualified: Qualifying round Group A winners, Qualifying group stage Group 4 winners

Futsal EURO best: Never qualified

Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify

Key fact: Have reached their first major futsal final tournament.

UEFA futsal coach app

