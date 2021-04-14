Meet the Futsal EURO finalists
Wednesday 14 April 2021
Article summary
See the 15 teams who so far have earned places in the Netherlands finals from 19 January to 6 February 2022.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 is the first tournament since the competition changed from a biennial 12-team event to a 16-nation finals played every four years, and 15 of the 16 teams taking part in the Netherlands from 19 January to 6 February next year are now confirmed.
The eight group winners and the six best runners-up from the qualifying group stage played home and away between December and April will join the hosts in Amsterdam and Groningen. The other runners-up, Serbia and Belarus, will play off between 14 and 17 November for the remaining finals place.
Qualified so far
Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Finland, Georgia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Netherlands (hosts), Poland, Portugal (holders), Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine
- Kazakhstan, Portugal, Russia and Spain will compete in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup from 12 September to 3 October along with hosts Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Serbia.
AZERBAIJAN
How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 3 winners
Futsal EURO best: Fourth place (2010)
Futsal EURO 2018: Quarter-finals
Key fact: Reached the semi-finals on debut in 2010 and have not failed to qualify since.
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
How they qualified: Qualifying round Group A winners, Qualifying group stage Group 4 winners
Futsal EURO best: Never qualified
Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify
Key fact: Have reached their first major futsal final tournament.
CROATIA
How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 1 winners
Futsal EURO best: Fourth place (2012)
Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify
Key fact: A competition-record crowd of 14,300 watched their 2012 semi-final with Russia in Zagreb.
FINLAND
How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 7 runners-up
Futsal EURO best: Never previously qualified
Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify
Key fact: Coached since 2013 by Mićo Martić and have ended a series of narrow qualifying near-misses, including a 6-5 aggregate loss to Serbia in a Futsal World Cup play-off late last year.
GEORGIA
How they qualified: Qualifying round Group F winners, Qualifying group stage Group 2 runners-up
Futsal EURO best: Never previously qualified
Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify
Key fact: Reached qualifying play-offs for the first time in the 2018 edition but were pipped by Romania despite a 2-2 first-leg away draw.
ITALY
How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 7 winners
Futsal EURO best: Winners (2003, 2014)
Futsal EURO 2018: Group stage
Key fact: 2018 was the first time Italy had not finished among the top eight.
KAZAKHSTAN
How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 5 winners
Futsal EURO best: Third place (2016)
Futsal EURO 2018: Fourth place
Key fact: Kairat Almaty, who supply much of the squad, were UEFA Futsal Cup winners in 2013 and 2015.
NETHERLANDS (HOSTS)
How they qualified: Hosts
Futsal EURO best: Fourth place (1999)
Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify
Key fact: Were runners-up as hosts of the first Futsal World Cup in 1989.
POLAND
How they qualified: Qualifying round Group C winners, Qualifying group stage Group 8 runners-up
Futsal EURO best: Group stage (2001, 2018)
Futsal EURO 2018: Group stage
Key fact: Held Russia 1-1 in their opening group game in 2018, Michał Kubik equalising with nine seconds left.
PORTUGAL (HOLDERS)
How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 8 winners
Futsal EURO best: Winners (2018)
Futsal EURO 2018: Winners
Key fact: Beat Spain in extra time to win their first title in Ljubljana.
RUSSIA
How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 2 winners
Futsal EURO best: Winners (1999)
Futsal EURO 2018: Third place
Key fact: Reached five out of seven finals from 2005 to 2016.
SLOVAKIA
How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 3 runners-up
Futsal EURO best: Never qualified
Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify
Key fact: Previously reached the qualifying play-offs for the 2014 and 2016 finals.
SLOVENIA
How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 6 runners-up
Futsal EURO best: Quarter-finals
Futsal EURO 2018: Quarter-finals
Key fact: Were hosts in 2018.
SPAIN
How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 6 winners
Futsal EURO best: Winners (1996, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2016)
Futsal EURO 2018: Runners-up
Key fact: As well as their domination of Futsal EURO, Spain were Europe's only Futsal World Cup winners, in 2004 and 2008.
UKRAINE
How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 1 runners-up
Futsal EURO best: Runners-up (2001, 2003)
Futsal EURO 2018: Quarter-finals
Key fact: Have got past the group stage then fallen in the quarter-finals in the last five editions.UEFA futsal coach app