Meet the Futsal EURO finalists

UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 is the first tournament since the competition changed from a biennial 12-team event to a 16-nation finals played every four years, and 15 of the 16 teams taking part in the Netherlands from 19 January to 6 February next year are now confirmed.

The eight group winners and the six best runners-up from the qualifying group stage played home and away between December and April will join the hosts in Amsterdam and Groningen. The other runners-up, Serbia and Belarus, will play off between 14 and 17 November for the remaining finals place.

Qualified so far

Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Finland, Georgia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Netherlands (hosts), Poland, Portugal (holders), Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine

Kazakhstan, Portugal, Russia and Spain will compete in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup from 12 September to 3 October along with hosts Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Serbia.

Azerbaijan SFZ

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 3 winners

Futsal EURO best: Fourth place (2010)

Futsal EURO 2018: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Reached the semi-finals on debut in 2010 and have not failed to qualify since.

Bosnia and Herzegovina Fedja Krvavac

How they qualified: Qualifying round Group A winners, Qualifying group stage Group 4 winners

Futsal EURO best: Never qualified

Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify

Key fact: Have reached their first major futsal final tournament.

Croatia Drago Sopta via HFF

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 1 winners

Futsal EURO best: Fourth place (2012)

Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify

Key fact: A competition-record crowd of 14,300 watched their 2012 semi-final with Russia in Zagreb.

Finland Juha Tamminen via FA of Finland

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 7 runners-up

Futsal EURO best: Never previously qualified

Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify

Key fact: Coached since 2013 by Mićo Martić and have ended a series of narrow qualifying near-misses, including a 6-5 aggregate loss to Serbia in a Futsal World Cup play-off late last year.

Georgia Getty Images

How they qualified: Qualifying round Group F winners, Qualifying group stage Group 2 runners-up

Futsal EURO best: Never previously qualified

Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify

Key fact: Reached qualifying play-offs for the first time in the 2018 edition but were pipped by Romania despite a 2-2 first-leg away draw.

Italy Getty Images

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 7 winners

Futsal EURO best: Winners (2003, 2014)

Futsal EURO 2018: Group stage

Key fact: 2018 was the first time Italy had not finished among the top eight.

Kazakhstan KFF

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 5 winners

Futsal EURO best: Third place (2016)

Futsal EURO 2018: Fourth place

Key fact: Kairat Almaty, who supply much of the squad, were UEFA Futsal Cup winners in 2013 and 2015.

NETHERLANDS (HOSTS)

Netherlands KNVB

How they qualified: Hosts

Futsal EURO best: Fourth place (1999)

Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify

Key fact: Were runners-up as hosts of the first Futsal World Cup in 1989.

Poland Paula Duda via PZPN

How they qualified: Qualifying round Group C winners, Qualifying group stage Group 8 runners-up

Futsal EURO best: Group stage (2001, 2018)

Futsal EURO 2018: Group stage

Key fact: Held Russia 1-1 in their opening group game in 2018, Michał Kubik equalising with nine seconds left.

Portugal FPF

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 8 winners

Futsal EURO best: Winners (2018)

Futsal EURO 2018: Winners

Key fact: Beat Spain in extra time to win their first title in Ljubljana.

Russia RFS

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 2 winners

Futsal EURO best: Winners (1999)

Futsal EURO 2018: Third place

Key fact: Reached five out of seven finals from 2005 to 2016.

Slovakia SFZ

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 3 runners-up

Futsal EURO best: Never qualified

Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify

Key fact: Previously reached the qualifying play-offs for the 2014 and 2016 finals.

Slovenia Ales Fevzer va NZS

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 6 runners-up

Futsal EURO best: Quarter-finals

Futsal EURO 2018: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Were hosts in 2018.

Spain RFEF

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 6 winners

Futsal EURO best: Winners (1996, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2016)

Futsal EURO 2018: Runners-up

Key fact: As well as their domination of Futsal EURO, Spain were Europe's only Futsal World Cup winners, in 2004 and 2008.

Ukraine Drago Sopta via HNS

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 1 runners-up

Futsal EURO best: Runners-up (2001, 2003)

Futsal EURO 2018: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Have got past the group stage then fallen in the quarter-finals in the last five editions.