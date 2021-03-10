Who has qualified for Futsal EURO so far?
Seven teams so far have earned places in the Netherlands finals from 19 January to 6 February 2022.
UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying began on 29 January 2020 in a new format as the competition changed from being a biennial 12-team competition to a 16-nation finals played every four years.
So far six sides have clinched places alongside hosts Netherlands, with eight more teams to be confirmed when the qualifying group stage ends in April, plus an extra spot on offer in November's play-off. See who has made it so far.
Qualified so far
Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Italy, Netherlands (hosts), Russia, Spain
How qualifying works
- The qualifying group stage (played for the first time on a home-and-away basis) runs until 14 April. The eight group winners and the six best runners-up will join hosts Netherlands in the final tournament.
- The other two runners-up will play off in November for the remaining berth in the expanded 16-team finals.
AZERBAIJAN
How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 3 winners or best runners-up
Futsal EURO best: Fourth place (2010)
Futsal EURO 2018: Quarter-finals
Key fact: Reached the semi-finals on debut in 2010 and have not failed to qualify since.
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
How they qualified: Qualifying round Group A winners, Qualifying group stage Group 4 winners
Futsal EURO best: Never qualified
Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify
Key fact: Have reached their first major futsal final tournament.
CROATIA
How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 1 winners or best runners-up
Futsal EURO best: Fourth place (2012)
Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify
Key fact: A competition-record crowd of 14,300 watched their 2012 semi-final with Russia in Zagreb.
ITALY
How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 7 winners
Futsal EURO best: Winners (2003, 2014)
Futsal EURO 2018: Group stage
Key fact: 2018 was the first time Italy had not finished among the top eight.
NETHERLANDS (HOSTS)
How they qualified: Hosts
Futsal EURO best: Fourth place (1999)
Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify
Key fact: Were runners-up as hosts of the first FIFA Futsal World Cup in 1989.
RUSSIA
How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 2 winners or best runners-up
Futsal EURO best: Winners (1999)
Futsal EURO 2018: Third place
Key fact: Reached five out of seven finals from 2005 to 2016.
SPAIN
How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 6 winners
Futsal EURO best: Winners (1996, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2016)
Futsal EURO 2018: Runners-up
Key fact: As well as their domination of Futsal EURO, Spain were the only European FIFA Futsal World Cup winners, in 2004 and 2008.