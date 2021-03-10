Who has qualified for Futsal EURO so far?

UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying began on 29 January 2020 in a new format as the competition changed from being a biennial 12-team competition to a 16-nation finals played every four years.

So far six sides have clinched places alongside hosts Netherlands, with eight more teams to be confirmed when the qualifying group stage ends in April, plus an extra spot on offer in November's play-off. See who has made it so far.

Qualified so far

Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Italy, Netherlands (hosts), Russia, Spain

How qualifying works

The qualifying group stage (played for the first time on a home-and-away basis) runs until 14 April. The eight group winners and the six best runners-up will join hosts Netherlands in the final tournament.

The other two runners-up will play off in November for the remaining berth in the expanded 16-team finals.

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 3 winners or best runners-up

Futsal EURO best: Fourth place (2010)

Futsal EURO 2018: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Reached the semi-finals on debut in 2010 and have not failed to qualify since.

The best of Futsal EURO 2018

How they qualified: Qualifying round Group A winners, Qualifying group stage Group 4 winners

Futsal EURO best: Never qualified

Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify

Key fact: Have reached their first major futsal final tournament.

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 1 winners or best runners-up

Futsal EURO best: Fourth place (2012)

Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify

Key fact: A competition-record crowd of 14,300 watched their 2012 semi-final with Russia in Zagreb.

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 7 winners

Futsal EURO best: Winners (2003, 2014)

Futsal EURO 2018: Group stage

Key fact: 2018 was the first time Italy had not finished among the top eight.

NETHERLANDS (HOSTS)

How they qualified: Hosts

Futsal EURO best: Fourth place (1999)

Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify

Key fact: Were runners-up as hosts of the first FIFA Futsal World Cup in 1989.

Futsal EURO 2018 final highlights

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 2 winners or best runners-up

Futsal EURO best: Winners (1999)

Futsal EURO 2018: Third place

Key fact: Reached five out of seven finals from 2005 to 2016.

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 6 winners

Futsal EURO best: Winners (1996, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2016)

Futsal EURO 2018: Runners-up

Key fact: As well as their domination of Futsal EURO, Spain were the only European FIFA Futsal World Cup winners, in 2004 and 2008.