Futsal EURO 2022 finals draw
Monday 18 October 2021
The draw in Zeist split the contenders into four groups of four for the first 16-team finals.
The Netherlands will host UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 from 19 January to 6 February next year, the first edition since the switch from the biennial 12-team tournament to a 16-nation finals held every four years.
The draw at the KNVB Campus in Zeist split the hosts and 15 eventual qualifiers into four groups of four. The group stage will be played at Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam and MartiniPlaza, Groningen, with the knockout phase at Ziggo Dome. The schedule will be confirmed shortly.
Draw in full
Group A: Netherlands (hosts), Serbia/Belarus*, Ukraine, Portugal (holders)
- Portugal won their maiden major title in the last finals in 2018 and added their first FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania this October.
- Ukraine beat Netherlands 4-1 in the 2005 group stage and 4-3 for fifth place in the inaugural 1996 tournament.
- The Netherlands, in their last finals appearance in 2014, lost 5-0 to Portugal.
- Portugal beat Ukraine 5-3 in the 2018 group stage and 2-1 in the 2014 quarter-finals but lost 7-4 in the 2003 group stage.
Group B: Kazakhstan, Italy, Slovenia, Finland
- Kazakhstan beat Italy 5-2 in the 2016 quarter-finals.
- Slovenia, as hosts, beat Italy 2-1 in the 2018 group stage, with a late comeback to go through at their opponents' expense, and also 3-2 (against the eventual winners) in 2014 with both teams going through; the Azzurri, themselves at home, won 2-1 in the 2003 group stage on their way to their first title.
- Italy beat Finland 7-4 at home and 4-2 away in the qualifying group stage, but a 2-2 draw in January 2020 meant Mićo Martić's side finished above the Azzurri in their World Cup qualifying group.
- Finland are in their debut final tournament.
Group C: Russia, Poland, Slovakia, Croatia
- Poland, in their first finals game for 17 years, equalised with nine seconds left to draw 1-1 with Russia in their opening 2018 group fixture.
- Russia pipped Croatia in the 2016 group stage with a 2-2 draw. Four years earlier, Russia beat hosts Croatia 4-2 in the semi-finals at Arena Zagreb in front of a competition-record 14,300 crowd.
- Croatia beat Poland 2-1 in the 2001 group stage.
- Slovakia are making their finals debut.
Group D: Georgia, Spain, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Spain beat Azerbaijan 1-0 in the 2018 group stage (with both teams already through) and also 4-2 in the 2016 World Cup.
- Georgia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, are both making their finals debuts.
*Play-off (14 to 17 November)
Serbia vs Belarus
Quarter-finals
Monday 31 January
QF1: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (Amsterdam)
QF2: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (Amsterdam)
Tuesday 1 February
QF3: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D (Amsterdam)
QF4: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C (Amsterdam)
Semi-finals
Friday 4 February
SF1: Winners QF2 vs Winners QF4 (Amsterdam)
SF2: Winners QF1 vs Winners QF3 (Amsterdam)
Final/third-place match
Sunday 6 February
Third-place match: Losers SF1 vs Losers SF2 (Amsterdam)
Final: Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (Amsterdam)
Venues
Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam: Group stage, knockouts
The 10,500-seater arena opened in 2012 and as well as staging major indoor sports it is a leading concert venue.
MartiniPlaza, Groningen: Group stage
The 3,900-seater arena opened in 1989 and was expanded in 2000. It has staged major tennis and basketball events as well as concerts and exhibitions. It is the home of the Donar basketball team.Netherlands 2022: all you need to know