UEFA launches futsal documentary series: Think Fast

UEFA has launched Think Fast, a two-episode documentary series celebrating futsal, featuring the stars of the game and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

Watch the full series on UEFA.tv

Think Fast is comprised of two episodes: the first exploring the essence of the all-action, small-sided sport, the second focusing on perhaps futsal's most compelling star, Ricardinho – a world and European champion with Portugal and winner of countless club and individual honours.

Think Fast: Ricardinho - Futsal's magician

These themes are explored both with the thoughts of futsal's biggest names on why they love the sport and what it takes to succeed. Ricardinho also looks at some of the key moments in his glittering career, including his viral Futsal EURO 2016 goal against Serbia and his nation's long-awaited major honours at Futsal EURO 2018 and the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

There is footage from UEFA's various men's and women's futsal final tournaments in 2022, inside dressing rooms and joining players as they relax between matches. Those new to futsal can also enjoy clips of the spectacular action that thrilled fans in UEFA's competitions this year.