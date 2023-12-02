Futsal EURO 2026: format, calendar
Saturday, December 2, 2023
A new home-and-away qualifying group stage is among the changes leading to the first 16-team final tournament.
UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 is the second edition since the switch from the biennial 12-team tournament to a 16-nation finals held every four years, following Netherlands 2022.
Futsal EURO 2026 dates
Preliminary round draw: 25 January 2024
Preliminary round: 8–17 April 2024
Main round draw: 12 July 2024
Main round: 9–18 December 2024, 27 January–5 February 2025, 3–12 March 2025, 7–16 April 2025
Play-off draw: 15 May 2025
Play-offs: 15–24 September 2025
Final tournament: Between 18 January and 8 February 2026
Qualifying format
Qualifying consists of three stages: preliminary round (mini-tournaments), main round (home and away groups) and play-offs (home and away).
- Hosts Latvia and Lithuania both enter in the final tournament.
- Some teams begin in the preliminary round, others directly in the main round depending on the number of entries.
Preliminary round (8–17 April 2024)
- The teams were drawn into three, four or five groups of four teams, played as mini-tournaments, depending on the level of entries.
- Group winners and if required the best runner(s)-up progress to the main round.
Main round (9 December 2024–18 April 2025)
- The 40 teams (including a number entering directly in the main round depending on the level of entries) are drawn into ten groups of four
- Each team faces the other teams in their group both home and away.
- The ten group winners join hosts Latvia and Lithuania in the finals, with the eight best runners-up entering the play-offs
Play-offs
- The eight teams are drawn into four ties, played over two legs, to decide the last four qualifiers.
Final tournament (between 18 January and 8 February 2026, exact dates TBC, hosts Latvia & Lithuania)
- The 16 teams will be drawn into four groups of four, with the top two from each progressing to the quarter-finals
Knockout system:
Quarter-final 1: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A
Quarter-final 2: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B
Quarter-final 3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D
Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C
Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4
Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3
Third-place match: Losers semi-final 1 v Losers semi-final 2
Final: Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2