Futsal EURO 2026: format, calendar

UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 is the second edition since the switch from the biennial 12-team tournament to a 16-nation finals held every four years, following Netherlands 2022.

Futsal EURO 2026 dates Preliminary round draw: 25 January 2024

Preliminary round: 8–17 April 2024

Main round draw: 12 July 2024

Main round: 9–18 December 2024, 27 January–5 February 2025, 3–12 March 2025, 7–16 April 2025

Play-off draw: 15 May 2025

Play-offs: 15–24 September 2025

Final tournament: Between 18 January and 8 February 2026

Qualifying format

Qualifying consists of three stages: preliminary round (mini-tournaments), main round (home and away groups) and play-offs (home and away).

Hosts Latvia and Lithuania both enter in the final tournament.

Some teams begin in the preliminary round, others directly in the main round depending on the number of entries.

Preliminary round (8–17 April 2024)



The teams were drawn into three, four or five groups of four teams, played as mini-tournaments, depending on the level of entries.

Group winners and if required the best runner(s)-up progress to the main round.

Main round (9 December 2024–18 April 2025)



The 40 teams (including a number entering directly in the main round depending on the level of entries) are drawn into ten groups of four

Each team faces the other teams in their group both home and away.

The ten group winners join hosts Latvia and Lithuania in the finals, with the eight best runners-up entering the play-offs

Play-offs



The eight teams are drawn into four ties, played over two legs, to decide the last four qualifiers.

Final tournament (between 18 January and 8 February 2026, exact dates TBC, hosts Latvia & Lithuania)

The 16 teams will be drawn into four groups of four, with the top two from each progressing to the quarter-finals

Knockout system:

Quarter-final 1: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A

Quarter-final 2: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B

Quarter-final 3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D

Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C

Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4

Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3

Third-place match: Losers semi-final 1 v Losers semi-final 2

Final: Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2