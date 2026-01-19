Who are the greatest players in futsal history?

Falcão 🇧🇷

Generally held to be the sport’s greatest player, he scored 401 goals in 258 appearances for Brazil, winning the 2008 and 2012 FIFA Futsal World Cups. He was named Best Futsal Player in the World four times and holds the record for most World Cup goals (48).

Manoel Tobias 🇧🇷

With more than 300 caps and nearly as many goals for Brazil, he played a key role in the 1992 and 1996 Futsal World Cup triumphs. His 19 goals in the 2000 edition is still a record.

Konstantin Eremenko 🇷🇺

Prolific Russia pivot whose 11 goals in winning the UEFA Futsal EURO of 1999, and career total of 44 in the competition including qualifying, may never be beaten. He scored well over 1,000 goals in his career, 122 for Russia and 972 for the dominant Russian club of the 1990s, Dina Moskva. Forced to retire in 2001, he became president of FC Dynamo the next year and oversaw their rise to European futsal prominence, but died of a heart attack in March 2010.

Luis Amado 🇪🇸

Won two Futsal World Cups and five Futsal EUROs as Spain goalkeeper as well as three UEFA Futsal Cups with Inter FS. Amado is considered by many to be the greatest No.1 in the sport’s history. Retired in 2016.

Luis Amado won two Futsal World Cups and five Futsal EUROs Action Images

Schumacher 🇧🇷

Nicknamed after the German goalkeeper but a defender in futsal who oozed class, Schumacher helped Brazil win the 2008 Futsal World Cup against Spain, where he spent 11years as a player for Inter, winning three UEFA Futsal Cups.

Javi Rodriguez 🇪🇸

His two late ten-metre penalties gave Spain victory in the 2000 Futsal World Cup and he went on to help them retain the title in 2004 and lift four Futsal EUROs. Long-time captain of his country, he also won the UEFA Futsal Cup with both Castellón and Barça. Now a successful coach.

Ricardinho 🇵🇹

‘O Mágico’ has a tattoo of Falcão and the Portuguese winger is quite often bracketed with the Brazilian in the futsal pantheon. As a teenager he made his Portugal debut and reached the 2003/04 UEFA Futsal Cup final with Benfica, whom he helped lift the trophy in Lisbon in 2010. After spells in Japan and Russia, he joined Inter in 2013 and aided them to two UEFA Futsal Cup successes in 2017 and 2018, among many other titles. His spectacular tournament showings for Portugal culminated in their UEFA Futsal EURO win of 2018, with Ricardinho the seven-goal top scorer (and as a consequence the new all-time finals top scorer), and then the 2021 Futsal World Cup victory in his final international appearance.

Ricardinho celebrates after winning UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 UEFA via Sportsfile

Kike 🇪🇸

Alongside Amado and Javi Rodriguez in the golden Spain generation, Kike was a defender of ability and tactical insight. Retired in 2014 with two Futsal World Cups and five UEFA Futsal EURO titles to his credit, plus multiple national titles with Murcia.

Ortiz 🇪🇸

A key part of Spain’s success with four Futsal EURO titles, as well as club crowns with Inter in 2009, 2017 and 2018. Moved with Ricardinho to ACCS before a 2021 switch to Barça, winning another UEFA Futsal Champions League in his first season. A defender who often rotated with Kike and bowed out of international futsal in 2022 as Spain’s most-capped player on 215, and Futsal EURO appearance record holder.