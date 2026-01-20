New Futsal EURO trophy up for grabs
Tuesday, January 20, 2026
The winners of UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 will be the first to lift a newly-designed trophy, the latest member of UEFA’s collection of national team silverware for the sport.
Futsal EURO 2026 will take place in Latvia, Lithuania and Slovenia from 21 January to 7 February, and the teams in the final in Ljubljana will be competing for a glittering new prize, freshly designed for the 13th edition of the tournament.
Weighing approximately 13kg, the trophy stands 70cm tall and measures 18cm across its base. The names of the 12 previous champions are engraved across the three back panels of the new trophy, while the front proudly features the UEFA logo.
Inside the base of the trophy flue sits an anodised UEFA Futsal EURO logo icon, which is also emblazoned on the underside of the outer base.
Following on from a successful expansion in 2022, this will be the second 16-team edition of the Futsal EURO, with nations split into four groups of four before a three-round knockout stage.
Spain hold the record for most titles, having won the tournament on seven occasions. Italy and Portugal, champions of the last two editions, have each claimed the trophy twice.
