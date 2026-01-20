UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Futsal EURO 2026 squads: Check out every team's 14-player selection

Tuesday, January 20, 2026

See the 16 squads for the final tournament.

France are among the 16 contenders
France are among the 16 contenders UEFA via Getty Images

UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 squads have been announced ahead of the final tournament running from 21 January to 8 February. Click on the individual nations to reveal the 14-strong player lists.

Futsal EURO 2026 groups

Group A: Latvia (co-hosts), Croatia, Georgia, France

Group B: Lithuania (co-hosts), Armenia, Czechia, Ukraine

Group C: Slovenia (co-hosts), Belarus, Spain, Belgium

Group D: Italy, Hungary, Portugal (holders), Poland

Meet the finalists

In accordance with the competition regulations, teams had to provide UEFA with a list containing 14 players by the deadline of 19 January.

Check out Article 43 of the official competition regulations for the rules on subsequent squad changes. Any subsequent changes, because of injury or illness, will be reflected on the team pages.

Click on an individual team below to see their full final tournament squad.

Armenia

Belarus

Belgium

Croatia

Czechia

France

Georgia

Hungary

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Poland

Portugal

Slovenia

Spain

Ukraine

