Futsal EURO 2026 squads: Check out every team's 14-player selection
Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Article summary
See the 16 squads for the final tournament.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 squads have been announced ahead of the final tournament running from 21 January to 8 February. Click on the individual nations to reveal the 14-strong player lists.
Futsal EURO 2026 groups
Group A: Latvia (co-hosts), Croatia, Georgia, France
Group B: Lithuania (co-hosts), Armenia, Czechia, Ukraine
Group C: Slovenia (co-hosts), Belarus, Spain, Belgium
Group D: Italy, Hungary, Portugal (holders), Poland
In accordance with the competition regulations, teams had to provide UEFA with a list containing 14 players by the deadline of 19 January.
Check out Article 43 of the official competition regulations for the rules on subsequent squad changes. Any subsequent changes, because of injury or illness, will be reflected on the team pages.
Click on an individual team below to see their full final tournament squad.