Futsal EURO 2026 squads: Check out every team's 14-player selection

UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 squads have been announced ahead of the final tournament running from 21 January to 8 February. Click on the individual nations to reveal the 14-strong player lists.

Futsal EURO 2026 groups Group A: Latvia (co-hosts), Croatia, Georgia, France Group B: Lithuania (co-hosts), Armenia, Czechia, Ukraine Group C: Slovenia (co-hosts), Belarus, Spain, Belgium Group D: Italy, Hungary, Portugal (holders), Poland

In accordance with the competition regulations, teams had to provide UEFA with a list containing 14 players by the deadline of 19 January.

Check out Article 43 of the official competition regulations for the rules on subsequent squad changes. Any subsequent changes, because of injury or illness, will be reflected on the team pages.

Armenia

Belarus

Belgium

Croatia

Czechia

France

Georgia

Hungary

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Poland

Portugal

Slovenia

Spain

Ukraine