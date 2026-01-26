UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 Matchday 2 Tuesday preview: Hungary vs Portugal, Poland vs Italy

The second set of UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 Group D games are played at Arena Stožice, Ljubljana on Tuesday with Hungary and holders Portugal aiming for potential progress and Poland facing Italy with both looking to bounce back from opening defeats on Saturday.

Group D: Hungary vs Portugal (17:30 CET, Ljubljana)

Both these sides were victorious on Saturday, giving them the chance to potentially clinch a quarter-final place with a game to spare. Hungary, who had lost all their seven previous finals games in 2005, 2010 and 2016, defeated Poland 4-2 with two late Máté Suscsák goals, and if they can beat the holders, will progress should Italy not beat Poland later.

Portugal, though, made it 12 finals wins in a row as they defeated Italy 6-2 to start their bid for a third straight title. They will progress with a victory if Poland do not beat the Azzurri, and Portugal are on a run of nine straight wins against Hungary, though they have only met twice in the last 17 years, two friendlies in January 2015.

Sergio Mullor, Hungary coach: "We have nothing to lose – that's our secret. We are trying to do our best and be competitive. We will try to create difficulties for Portugal and try to still have an opportunity to win at the end of the match."

Jiorge Braz, Portugal coach: "The players did a great job [against Italy] of avoiding stress, staying calm and doing what we had to do. We have to rest and prepare now for a match against a very, very organised Hungary team."

Group D: Poland vs Italy (20:30 CET, Ljubljana)

Those opening losses have left both teams in danger of an early exit. Defeat would end Poland's chances if Portugal avoid defeat by Hungary. Italy cannot afford to lose if the holders do not win.

Both teams also have important players suspended after red cards on Saturday; Poland captain Tomasz Kriezel whose set-pieces created both their goals to put them 2-1 up against Hungary before his sending-off, and Italy pair Italo Rossetti and Giovanni Pulvireni.

Błażej Korczyński, Poland coach: "We must start to play. Maybe now we can clear our heads and start to play like we normally can. [Against Hungary] we played at maybe 60%. The players can play much better and maybe that game will be better. I hope so."

Salvatore Samperi, Italy coach: "It will be a decisive match for our EURO campaign. We'll face a strong team that has improved a lot recently and also need points to try to qualify for the knockout stages. However, we're aware of our ability and cannot wait to take to the pitch and compete at the highest level."