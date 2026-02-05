Portugal vs Spain: Their futsal rivalry

Portugal and Spain have met many times on the biggest stages in futsal, and it has usually been epic.

As they prepare for their third encounter in a UEFA Futsal EURO final, we look at the history of their competitive rivalry.

UEFA Futsal EURO

2022 semi-finals: Portugal 3-2 Spain (Amsterdam)

Raúl Gómez scored after 17 seconds and China put Spain 2-0 up at half-time. But Bruno Coelho pulled one back with a penalty and Zicky scored on 32 and 39 minutes to take Portugal into the final on their way to a second straight title.

2018 final: Portugal 3-2aet Spain (Ljubljana)

At Arena Stožice, where these nations are rematched for the 2026 final, Ricardinho scored in the first minute but goals to Marc Tolrà and Lin seemed to have won the game for Spain only for Bruno Coelho to dramatically force extra time. Ricardinho went off injured but Bruno Coelho's ten-metre penalty with 55 seconds left gave Portugal their first crown.

2016 quarter-finals: Portugal 2-6 Spain (Belgrade)

Miguelín, Mario Rivillos and Alex made it 3-0 at half-time and although Ricardinho pulled one back, Raúl Campos replied 30 seconds later. Ricardinho then produced a stunning goal but Alex and Rivillos moved Spain closer to their seventh title. Ricardinho took a curtain call from the Belgrade fans, but was to finally taste victory two years later.

2014 third-place play-off: Portugal 4-8 Spain (Antwerp)

Spain's bid for a fifth straight title had been ended in the semis but they turned on the style to claim bronze, going 3-0 up in seven minutes and leading 6-2 at half-time. In all, 11 different players scored in the match.

2010 final: Portugal 2-4 Spain (Debrecen)

Spain scored 23 goals on the way to the final, six against Portugal in the group stage, and were two up at the break through Ortiz and a Javi Rodríguez back-heel. Lin seemed to have clinched it with four minutes left only for Gonçalo Alves and Joel Queirós to rapidly respond to make it 3-2. However, Daniel made victory certain seconds from the end of his Spain farewell appearance.

Action from Spain's win in the 2010 final AFP via Getty Images

2010 group stage: Portugal 1-6 Spain (Debrecen)

Having been held 5-5 by Belarus, Portugal needed to avoid a defeat worse than 9-1 to go through. They struck first through Arnaldo Pereira but Jordi Torras replied twice before half-time and Juanra, Kike, Fernandão and Lin added further goals, though Portugal survived to eventually set up a final rematch.

2007 semi-finals: Spain 2-2aet, 4-3pens Portugal (Gondomar)

Another for the epic files in a game goalless for the first 30 minutes. Hosts Portugal then thrilled a packed and noisy crowd as Gonçalo produced a sublime chip and 22-year-old Ricardinho a stunning bicycle kick, but Daniel and Andreu forced extra time, and in penalties Spain goalkeeper Luis Amado denied Joel Queirós before Leitão hit the post to break Portugal hearts.

2005 group stage: Portugal 1-3 Spain (Ostrava)

Spain booked progress and ended Portugal's hopes, leading 2-0 at half-time through Javi Rodríguez and Daniel. Marcelinho pulled one back with just under five minutes left but Kike clinched it late on.

2003 group stage: Spain 3-3 Portugal (Caserta)

On Matchday 1 in Italy, Julio and Cobeta gave Spain what was to become a familiar 2-0 half-time lead. But Portugal were level just over two minutes into the second half through André and Gonçalo and, despite Ivan's red card, led through Pedro Costa only for Javier Orol to seal a draw, and Spain were eventually to pip their neighbours to second place by a point.

FIFA Futsal World Cup

2021 quarter-finals: Spain 2-4aet Portugal (Vilnius)

Portugal came back from two down to force extra time, where they were to clinch progress and eventually the trophy.

2004 second group stage: Spain 3-1 Portugal (Taoyuan)

An effective decider for a semi-final place, Spain sealed victory and eventually retained the title.

2000 second group stage: Portugal 1-3 Spain (Guatemala City)

This time meeting on Matchday 2 in the group, Spain led by three before a Portugal consolation, though both were to go through to the last four (Spain eventually beating Brazil in the final).

Futsal Finalissima

2022 final: Spain 1-1aet, 2-4pens Portugal (Buenos Aires)

Both made the final of the inaugural edition, Portugal coming from behind to beat Paraguay and Spain defeating hosts Argentina. Mellado put Spain ahead in the final but Afonso Jesus levelled and Edu saved from Chino and Raúl Campos to win the shoot-out.