Futsal record-breaker João Matos of Sporting and Portugal retires

João Matos has ended a record-breaking professional futsal career lasting more than two decades.

The 39-year-old retired after a season in which he captained Sporting CP to their third UEFA Futsal Champions League title. In the final against llles Balears Palma, João Matos took his unmatched number of competition appearances to 98 – only one other player, Alex Merlim, has made more than 75 – was in a record-increasing eighth final and became the first player to appear in 25 final tournament games.

João Matos first joined Sporting's academy as a teenager in 2001, breaking into the senior team in 2005/06, becoming their own appearance record-holder and once told UEFA: "I am, as they say, from this house. I like it when they say 'João Matos is from this house' – it means they love me and they see me as a lion who has great love for the club." He won 40 trophies with the Lisbon club including the three Champions League triumphs.

It was the same story at national-team level, where João Matos aided Portugal to all four of their major honours, at UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 and 2022, the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup and the 2022 Futsal Finalissima, succeeding Ricardinho as captain for the 2022 victories. He won 213 caps, a Portugal record, exactly 200 of them under long-serving coach Jorge Braz, and appeared at six Futsal EUROs, with only Ortiz having more than the 50 competition appearances including qualifying recorded by João Matos.

João Matos in numbers

Sporting's three Futsal Champions League titles

Portugal

Debut: 25 November 2008 vs Georgia

Last appearance: 12 March 2025 vs Netherlands

Portugal caps/goals: 213/27

UEFA Futsal EURO finals appearances/goals: 26/2

UEFA Futsal EURO appearances/goals including qualifying: 50/7

UEFA Futsal EURO winner: 2018, 2022

Futsal Finalissima winner: 2022



FIFA Futsal World Cup winner 2021

Sporting CP

UEFA club competition debut: 10 October 2006 vs Alfa Parf Skopje

UEFA club competition final appearance: 10 May 2026 vs Illes Baleares Palma

UEFA club competition appearances/goals: 98/17



UEFA Futsal Champions League winner: 2019, 2021, 2026

Portuguese league winner: 2006, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024

Portuguese Cup winner: 2006, 2008, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2025

Portuguese League Cup winner: 2016, 2017, 2021, 2022, 2024, 2025

Portuguese Super Cup winner: 2008, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022

João Matos after Portugal's Futsal EURO 2022 triumph in Amsterdam UEFA via Getty Images

Major international final appearances

Portugal

UEFA Futsal EURO

2010: Portugal 2-4 Spain (Debrecen)

2018: Portugal 3-2aet Spain (Ljubljana)

2022: Portugal 4-2 Russia (Amsterdam)

FIFA Futsal World Cup

2021: Portugal 2-1 Argentina (Kaunas)

Futsal Finalissima

2022: Portugal 1-1aet, 4-2pes Spain (Buenos Aires)

Sporting CP

UEFA Futsal Cup/Champions League

2011: Sporting CP 2-5 Città di Montesilvano (Almaty)

2017: Sporting CP 0-7 Inter FS (Almaty)

2018: Sporting CP 2-5 Inter FS (Zarafoza)

2019: Sporting CP 2-1 Kairat Almaty (Almaty)

2021: Sporting CP 4-3 Barça (Zadar)

2022: Sporting 0-4 Barça (Riga)

2023: Sporting 1-1aet, 3-5pens Illes Balears Palma (Palma de Mallorca)

2026: Sporting CP 2-0 Illes Balears Palma, (Pesaro)